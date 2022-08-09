What to Watch 081422

Sunday, Aug. 14

Evil

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The supernatural drama concludes its third season. The series has been renewed for Season 4.

Summer Under the Stars: Elizabeth Taylor

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Screen legend Elizabeth Taylor’s big-screen heyday from the late 1940s through the ’60s is well represented with the mix of 10 titles airing today as part of Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars. The lineup starts out with films Taylor made as a child/teen star: Courage of Lassie (1946), Cynthia (1947) and Little Women (1949), followed by some of her earlier “adult” roles, in the classic comedy Father of the Bride (1950) and the historical drama Beau Brummell (1954). The second half of the day features Taylor favorites from the late ’50s through mid ’60s: Cleopatra (1963), the epic historical drama that brought Taylor together with the man she famously married and divorced twice, Richard Burton; Giant (1956), another epic drama; Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), another onscreen pairing with Burton, and with a performance from Taylor that earned her the second of her two Best Actress Oscars; BUtterfield 8 (1960), the drama that won the star the first of those Oscars; and The Sandpiper (1965), another drama costarring Burton.

NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and other Cup Series drivers are at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway to do 400 laps around the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 7pm

Season Finale!

The fourth season of this heartwarming and inspiring reality series concludes tonight. The series follows Derrick Campana, who travels the world to craft custom prosthetics for creatures of all sizes, from elephants to rabbits.

Who Do You Think You Are?

NBC, 7pm

Season Finale!

The Emmy-winning celebrity genealogy series executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky concludes Season 11 as actor Zachary Quinto traces his family tree with the help of genealogists, historians and other experts.

Love, Game, Match

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

As economics teacher Liz (Christine Prosperi) navigates the dynamics of her new school, she also explores the algorithms of her own heart when she teams up with handsome tennis coach Ted (Dale Moss) to organize the school carnival.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game is a hilarious faceoff between two actresses when Kristin Chenoweth competes against Kathy Najimy to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, casts from reality shows My Unorthodox Life and Summer House battle it out to see who will come out on top.

Chesapeake Shores

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The multigenerational family drama, based on a series of books by Sherryl Woods, returns for a sixth and final season, starting with tonight’s premiere episode “The Best Is Yet to Come.” Season 6’s 10 episodes will conclude the story of the O’Brien family

Related Media: