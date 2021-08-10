What to Watch 081521

Sunday, Aug. 15
Shock Docs: “Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley”
discovery+
This latest entry in the Shock Docs franchise follows an in-depth investigation into a reported epicenter of UFO activity in New York’s Hudson Valley to try to find explanations for unearthly and sometimes violent encounters.
Summer Under the Stars: Judy Garland
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Beloved actress and singer Frances Ethel Gumm — better known as Judy Garland — is celebrated during today’s Summer Under the Stars marathon on Turner Classic Movies. You’ll see her talent on full display in a lineup that includes familiar favorites like Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), the musical featuring several enduring Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland, “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; A Star Is Born (1954), the classic musical drama that earned Garland her first Oscar nomination, for Best Actress; and others. The day will also refreshingly feature some other Garland films that may be less known, or at least certainly less aired. These include The Clock (1945), a romantic drama costarring Robert Walker, which was Garland’s first starring role in which she did not sing and was directed by Vincente Minnelli, whom Garland would marry later that year; A Child Is Waiting (1963), a drama that was Garland’s second-to-last film, costarring Burt Lancaster and directed by John Cassavetes; Summer Stock (1950), her last film for MGM and her last with Gene Kelly; and more.
NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NBC, 1pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, racing for the first time on the track’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Love Stories in Sunflower Valley
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Kate Francis (Erin Cahill) has been a loyal assistant at a Seattle newspaper for five years. When one of her story ideas finally gets accepted, the assignment takes her back to her charming hometown of Sunflower Valley. But unexpectedly, a handsome newcomer at the paper, writer Drew Hutton (Marcus Rosner), is accompanying her. They work together and unravel a series of heartwarming romantic stories about the local townspeople. As they delve deeper into these tales of life and love, will they find their own romance?
All Creatures Great and Small: Between the Pages
PBS, 7:30pm (WTTW Chicago, 6:30pm)
Get to know the cast and creators of All Creatures Great and Small, the new hit series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Savor the best moments from the first season, including Dame Diana Rigg in her final role as Mrs. Pumphrey, and look ahead to what might happen in Season 2.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
Comedian Deon Cole takes on actress Tisha Campbell in a funny faceoff when they compete to win money for their respective charities. In the next game, dynamic duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes go head-to-head and test their skills against actor Justin Long and his family.
Rock My Collection
AXS TV, 8pm
New Series!
Cohosted by Ahmet Zappa and appraiser Stephen Braitman, this series is a celebration of some of the world’s most legendary music artifacts connected to an impressive roster of industry trailblazers. Collectors are invited into the studio each week — jo
Related Media: