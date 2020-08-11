What to Watch 081620

Sunday, Aug. 16
Summer Under the Stars: “Cary Grant”
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
You’d be hard-pressed to find a movie star in Hollywood history as effortlessly charming as the legendary Cary Grant. See for yourself in today’s SUTS film lineup devoted to the actor formerly known as Archibald Leach. The schedule begins with Sylvia Scarlett(1935), the first of four films Grant made with Katharine Hepburn, and the day will also feature Bringing Up Baby(1938), another Grant/Hepburn pairing. Other classics include His Girl Friday(1940), Topper(1937), Arsenic and Old Lace(1944) and Grant’s memorable teaming with costar Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief(1955).
NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona
NBC, 3pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Daytona International Speedway for the first ever Cup Series race on the famed speedway’s road course. Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other stars will complete 65 laps for 231 miles around the combined oval/road course.
Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
ESPN, 7pm Live
Sunday Night Baseballreturns to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., for a matchup between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Renovation Island
HGTV, 8pm
Season Finale!
This special 90-minute episode wraps up the season for the show highlighting the journey of home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as their family embarked on an epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in the Bahamas.
Psycho Sister-in-Law
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
After the death of their father, the half sister of a father-to-be moves into her half brother and his wife’s happy home and brings danger as she seeks to claim the full inheritance. Stars Andrea Bowen, Lydia Hearst, Brando Eaton, Diora Baird and Ryan Carnes.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album
PBS, 8pm
Explore how the royal family has shaped their image with photography, from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana to Prince Harry. From official portraits to tabloid snapshots, the camera has been the Crown’s confidant, messenger — and nemesis.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Burt Reynolds”
REELZChannel, 8pm
On Sept. 6, 2018, news broke that Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds had died. Reynolds broke into the big time by winning the lead in the gritty survivalist drama Deliverancein 1972 and became a household name in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Behind all the fame and fortune, Reynolds suffered from panic attacks that were so severe he needed to be hospitalized and eventually turned to large doses of anti-anxiety medications and painkillers to cope with injuries incurred from doing stunt work. His reliance on prescription pills turned into addiction and led to an overdose and a coma, though he survived. Renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes crucial details of Reynolds’ life to explain his death.
The Circus
Showtime, 8pm
New Episodes!
The second half of Season 5 of the political docuseries will cover the pandemic, systemic racism and a crucial presidential election.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Sip and See You Later”
