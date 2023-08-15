Sunday, Aug. 20

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Final

FOX, 6am Live

The FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament concludes today with the championship match at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Summer Under the Stars: Barbara Stanwyck

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

During Hollywood’s golden age, Ruby Catherine Stevens — better known as Barbara Stanwyck — was among the most versatile of that era’s great actresses, flawlessly and believably moving from characters in dramas like Executive Suite (1954); to films noir such as Double Indemnity (1944), which earned her an Oscar nod; to lighthearted romantic comedies like Ball of Fire (1941), which netted another Oscar nomination, and Christmas in Connecticut (1945). These classics and several others can be seen during today’s Stanwyck celebration on Summer Under the Stars.

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen

USA Network, 3pm Live

Watkins Glen International in New York brings top Cup Series stars William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and others to compete for 90 laps around the 2.454-mile road course.

MLB Baseball: Little League Classic: Washington vs. Philadelphia

ESPN, 7pm Live

The sixth annual event featuring MLB teams playing at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, features the Washington Nationals vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

NFL Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

NFL Network, 7pm Live

NFL Network airs a Week 2 preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints at the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Chosen: “Indescribable Compassion”

The CW, 8pm

Jesus’ (Jonathan Roumie) followers slowly gain faith and witness some very incredible things.

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers

History, 8pm

This two-hour documentary special from executive producer Morgan Freeman tells the true story of the 761st tank battalion, the first and only Black tank unit to serve in combat during World War II. It explores in depth the major battles they faced both overseas while in combat against Nazi Germany and back home in the United States, where they continued to face racism despite their heroism. The program features an interview with one of the last surviving members of the 761st, along with new and archival interviews, period footage, and new commentary and stories from family and relatives of these soldiers.

TMZ Investigates: “Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs”

FOX, 9pm

This new special analyzes the decades-long investigation into the infamous series of killings that took place on or near Gilgo Beach on New York’s Long Island from 1996-2011. TMZ explores how a botched investigation and missed clues may have led to even more murders.

When Calls the Heart: “Great Expectations”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

By the time Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) goes into labor, the entire town is there to support her.

The Winter King

MGM+, 9pm

New Series!

A revisionist take on King Arthur is the premise of this new historical 10-episode drama set in the fifth century. Based on a book series by Bernard Cornwell, who also wrote The Last Kingdom series, and taking place in a land

