What to Watch 082122

Sunday, Aug. 21

Summer Under the Stars: Clint Eastwood

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Clint Eastwood fans, Turner Classic Movies is going ahead and making your day with a lineup of 11 films starring, and in some cases also directed by, the iconic actor/filmmaker. The schedule offers an interesting mix of the famous with the obscure, starting out with some of Eastwood’s earlier film appearances in supporting roles, including the 1956 Ginger Rogers and Carol Channing-led comedy The First Traveling Saleslady and the 1958 war film Lafayette Escadrille starring Tab Hunter. More familiar titles to fans featured today include the TCM premiere of the action/thriller The Gauntlet (1977), also directed by Eastwood and costarring his longtime companion Sondra Locke. There will also be some Westerns, naturally — Hang ’Em High (1968) and The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976, also directed by Eastwood) — as well as Magnum Force (1973), the second Dirty Harry thriller; Coogan’s Bluff (1968), the crime thriller that marked the first collaboration between Eastwood and director Don Siegel (Dirty Harry); Every Which Way but Loose (1978), the action/comedy that first paired Eastwood’s trucker character with a pet orangutan named Clyde; and more.

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen

USA Network, 3pm Live

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and other top Cup Series drivers battle for 90 laps around the 2.454-mile road course at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

MLB Little League Classic: Boston vs. Baltimore

ESPN, 7pm Live

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles play in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Engagement Plot

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After getting her heart broken on The Price of Love, a wildly popular reality dating show that matches 20-something female contestants with a young, financially successful bachelor, teacher Hanna (Rachel Boston) returns to her small Colorado town in hopes of moving on to better things. But this quiet life is rudely interrupted when Will (Trevor Donovan), the man who crushed her hopes on national television, unexpectedly shows up, hat in hand, with an outrageous literal marriage proposal.

Celebrity Family Feud: “The Sharks vs. The Talk and Natasha Leggero vs. Lauren Ash”

ABC, 8pm

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game has the Sharks from ABC’s Shark Tank face off against the hosts from CBS’ The Talk to see who will come out on top and win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, comedians Natasha Leggero and Lauren Ash go head-to-head.

NFL Preseason Football: Baltimore at Arizona

FOX, 8pm Live

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues tonight on FOX as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

90 Day Fiancé

TLC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 comes together to relive their biggest moments and hash out unresolved dramas in the two-hour season finale.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

Disney+’s Big Shot actress?Yvette Nicole Brown

