What to Watch 082221

Sunday, Aug. 22
Summer Under the Stars: Tyrone Power
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Tyrone Power, the actor famous for starring in a number of swashbucklers during Hollywood’s golden age, is the focus of today’s Summer Under the Stars on Turner Classic Movies. Some of those action classics will be on hand during the lineup, including The Mark of Zorro (1940) and the network premiere of The Black Rose (1950). Power’s work across other genres will also be featured in movies such as the historical drama Marie Antoinette (1938), John Ford’s biographical comedy/drama The Long Gray Line (1955), the Agatha Christie courtroom thriller Witness for the Prosecution (1957, Powers’ last completed film), the romantic bullfighter drama Blood and Sand (1941) and others.
NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live
The penultimate race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has top drivers Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and others competing for 200 laps around Michigan International Speedway’s two-mile D-shaped oval.
MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels
ESPN, 7pm Live
The Cleveland Indians and the L.A. Angels play in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Love Upstream
UPtv, 7pm
For her next book, a jilted relationship expert (Kimberly-Sue Murray) wants to learn how to survive in the wild as a city girl. Cue one-on-one lessons with a hunky guide (a bearded Steve Lund) in Minnesota and lots of canoeing.
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½
HBO, 8pm; also streaming on HBO Max
New Series!
Spike Lee produced and directed this four-part docuseries that presents a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to the city’s greatest challenges from Sept. 11, 2001, to the present.
Hitler’s Secret Bomb
Science Channel, 8pm
Did Nazi uranium make it to Japan in the final days of World War II? Were the Axis powers closer to an atomic bomb than we think? In this stylized two-hour special, drama unfolds as experts shed new light on the hardships and challenges of a war-torn, pre-nuclear world.
The Walking Dead: “Acheron: Part I”
AMC, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The 24-episode final season begins tonight. AMC is breaking the episodes into three parts, where eight episodes will play out this year, and the remaining 16 next year. The series picks up where it left off, where the group returns to Alexandria after a critical food mission, only to realize it isn’t enough. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, Eugene, Princess and the others captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
History of the Sitcom: “Escaping Reality”
Related Media: