What to Watch 082320

Sunday, Aug. 23
Summer Under the Stars: “Olivia de Havilland”
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ SUTS salute today is to the late, legendary actress Olivia de Havilland, who passed away July 26 at age 104. The long-lived icon of the classic movie era will be remembered in a 24-hour lineup of some of her most notable films, including her Best Supporting Actress-nominated role in 1939’s Gone With the Wind, and her Best Actress-winning roles in To Each His Own(1946) and The Heiress(1949). The day will also feature Captain Blood(1935), Dodge City(1939), The Adventures of Robin Hood(1939) and many other classics.
NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500
NBC, 1pm Live
Postponed from May, the famed Indianapolis 500 is run today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as NTT IndyCar Series stars Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and others compete on the 2.5-mile oval.
NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 311
NBCSN, 4pm Live
Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other NASCAR Cup Series stars race for 311 miles around Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in the Drydene 311.
35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards
BET, 6pm
Like many productions nowadays, this long-running celebration of gospel music is moving to a virtual presentation this year, which will also be simulcast by BET. Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne cohost.
Major League Baseball: Philadelphia at Atlanta
ESPN, 7pm Live
ASunday Night Baseballmatchup between NL East foes has the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlanta Braves.
ABC News Interview With Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris
ABC, 8pm
The Democratic side of the presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, sit down with David Muir and Robin Roberts of ABC News for their first joint interview.
Sunday Best: “The Finale”
BET, 8pm
Season Finale!
Season 10 of the gospel singing competition series crowns its winner tonight.
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In Season 12 of the reality series, the Brown Family “Wolfpack” faces the biggest challenge of their lives — in subzero temperatures — to complete the clan’s dream cabin on the mountain before spring. It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska. As the family struggles to protect itself, its animals and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness.
Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All
HGTV, 8pm
This 90-minute special takes a fun look back at the Baeumler family’s big adventure in the Bahamas, where they’ve been documenting their efforts in restoring a beachfront resort.
Ruthless Realtor
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When Annie and Ralph Savage move into their dream home, their happiness is interrupted by their off-kilter realtor, Meg, who shows up at their home frequently unannounced and is obsessed with their relat
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!