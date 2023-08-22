Sunday, Aug. 27

Love Island

Peacock

Season Finale!

The reality relationship series concludes Season 5.

Summer Under the Stars: Humphrey Bogart

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Catapulted to fame by the 1941 film-noir crime thriller The Maltese Falcon, which is one of the films featured in today’s lineup, Humphrey Bogart, founder of the original Rat Pack, is perhaps the most memorable name in Hollywood. Though he only won a single Oscar, for his role as Charlie Allnutt in The African Queen (1951), his portrayal of private detective Philip Marlowe in 1946’s The Big Sleep would be the touchstone for actors playing law enforcement for decades to come, and he would be forever immortalized for his role as Rick Blaine in what is considered one of the best films of all time, Casablanca (1942). It would be impossible to include all the films Bogart has starred in, but TCM has quite the lineup for today, including The Oklahoma Kid (1939), a Western costarring James Cagney and Rosemary Lane; Passage to Marseille (1944), a war drama about patriotic convicts who escape imprisonment to help fight Nazis; and To Have and Have Not (1944), the Ernest Hemingway adaptation about an American expat who helps transport a French Resistance leader and his wife to the island of Martinique, costarring Lauren Bacall.

Godzilla Movie Marathon

Comet, beginning at 11am

The King of the Monsters is stomping all over the Comet lineup this afternoon and early evening in a six-hour marathon that begins with Godzilla, King of the Monsters!, the 1956 Americanized version of the original 1954 Japanese film Gojira. That is followed by Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965) and Son of Godzilla (1967) .

Little League Baseball World Series: Championship

ABC, 3pm Live

The U.S. and International champions face off today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series title.

NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

NBC, 3:30pm Live

World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis brings IndyCar drivers Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and others to compete for 260 laps around the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval.

The Chosen: “Invitations”

The CW, 8pm

Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) forges a core group of people to prepare for the work ahead.

NFL Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

FOX, 8pm Live

First-round draft pick C.J. Stroud could see some action under center for the Houston Texans as they visit the New Orleans Saints in the final game of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, Bear Grylls invites She-Hulk and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany on a journey across Wyoming’s Laramie Mountains. Tatiana admits that while she’s fearless on the screen, she can’t tap into that same bravery in the real world. So, Bear challenges her to conquer massive cliff rappels, menacingly icy cliffs and a zero-degree cold shock to the body to help her overcome her fears.

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins

Nat Geo, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the first season finale, “From Iceland to th

