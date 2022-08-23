What to Watch 082822

Sunday, Aug. 28

Summer Under the Stars: Cary Grant

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actor Archibald Leach — who, working professionally as Cary Grant, was the quintessential example of a suave, witty, charming, handsome and debonair silver screen star — is celebrated today during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars with 12 of his films, a lineup that naturally includes the romantic comedies and Hitchcock thrillers with which Grant is most associated. The laughs come from titles such as The Philadelphia Story (1940), His Girl Friday (1940), Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) and Houseboat (1958), with thrills to be had from Hitch’s Suspicion (1941) and North by Northwest (1959). Some Grant-led dramas are also among today’s films, including Penny Serenade (1941), in which the star received a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Living Smaller

A&E, beginning at 11am

Season Finale!

The first season of this series about creative people transforming their lives by turning spaces into short-term rentals, small homes and vacation destinations comes to a close with “Vintage Vacation Time Capsule.” In it, one couple aims for a home on wheels, while another couple builds a tiny home and lives mortgage-free. A new episode, “Mini Modern Marvel,” precedes the finale.

NFL Preseason Football

NFL Network & CBS, beginning at 1pm Live

The final day of the NFL preseason has the N.Y. Giants at the N.Y. Jets on NFL Network and the Detroit Lions at the Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS.

Little League Baseball World Series: Championship

ABC, 3pm Live

The U.S. and International champions face off today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series title.

Styled With Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Moving from small-town Iowa to Chicago, an ambitious personal stylist (Rachel Bles) hires a professional photographer (Dennis Andres) to help promote her new fashion venture. This partnership ends up teaching her that when it comes to finding love and success in the city, all you need to do is stay true to the style in your own heart.

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV, 8pm Live

The VMAs are back at New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the first time since 2019. Airing around the world in more than 170 countries, this year’s show will surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances and a fan-filled audience celebrating the biggest stars in music.

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

New Series!

This three-part BBC docudrama combines dramatic reenactments and interviews with historians to tell the story of Britain’s famed Boleyn family. The series focuses on the clan’s peak during the Tudor era when Anne Boleyn (Rafaëlle Cohen), daughter of ambitious Thomas Boleyn (Max Dowler), became the second wife of Henry VIII. The series premiere, “Ambition,” explores Thomas’ determination to elevate the family name, which takes him, his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children into the heart of the Tudor court.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

