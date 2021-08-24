What to Watch 082921

Sunday, Aug. 29
Renovation, Inc.: The Beginning
discovery+
New Series!
Find out how Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, hosts of HGTV’s Renovation, Inc., began their booming home renovation business off the island.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 1am Live
Seven and a half hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes the wheelchair rugby final (also streams on Peacock), wheelchair tennis, swimming, track & field and rowing.
Summer Under the Stars: Ingrid Bergman
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Ingrid Bergman was one of the most ethereally beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, with an acting talent every bit as mesmerizing. You’ll see that combo many times today when Bergman is celebrated during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars lineup. The schedule naturally includes plenty of the films she made in Hollywood during the 1940s and ’50s for which she is most remembered — including the classic romantic drama Casablanca (1942), the psychological thriller Gaslight (1944, Best Actress Oscar winner), the alternate-history drama Anastasia (1956, Best Actress Oscar winner), the TCM premiere of the war drama Arch of Triumph (1948) and more. But you’ll also see some of the earlier movies she made in her home country of Sweden, like the dramas Walpurgis Night (1935) and Intermezzo (1936), as well as her final film, 1978’s Autumn Sonata (aka Höstsonaten), which brought her back full circle to her roots in Swedish cinema (teaming with legendary writer/director Ingmar Bergman, no relation) for a dramatic role that earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. — Jeff Pfeiffer
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBC & Peacock, 12pm & 7pm
NBC airs taped highlights of events during its daytime show and hourlong primetime show.
Little League Baseball World Series: Championship Game
ABC, 3pm
It’ll be an All-American affair in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
NFL Preseason Football
CBS & NBC, beginning at 4pm Live
The final day of the NFL preseason has the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS, followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on NBC.
Love’s Match
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Matchmaker Leah Price (Megan Hutchings) is the owner of a dating website. But when one of her clients still doesn’t find love, Leah reluctantly agrees to allow devilishly handsome rival matchmaker Peter Beckett (Robin Dunne), whose specialty is arranging romantic meet-cutes, to help her. During the challenge to see whose technique rules, they find something they weren’t expecting — a perfect match for themselves.
The Wrong Cheer Captain
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
A cheerleader (Alexis Samone) suspects the stone-cold new girl (Sofia Masson) murdered her bestie to become captain. Bonus pom for the eye-candy calculus teacher (Marc Herrmann).
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
New Episodes!
Beloved royal historian Lucy Worsley returns with three new episodes that will bring viewers on a journey to sort out fact from fiction about tumultuous times when radicalism and rebellion threatened Europe’s monarchies. From political
