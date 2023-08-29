Sunday, Sept. 3

Is She the Wolf?

Netflix

New Series!

In this reality/dating series from Japan, a group of 10 people are all looking for love. But hidden among the women is at least one saboteur. Is she really falling for one of the men, or is she the “wolf”?

Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The espionage thriller led by Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman finishes up its first season.

College Football

ABC & CBS, beginning at 12pm Live

Before the NFL takes over Sunday next week, enjoy a trio of college games today beginning on CBS with Northwestern at Rutgers and Oregon State at San Jose State. Later today on ABC, LSU faces Florida State in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida.

A Summer Place

TCM, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Even if you’ve never seen the 1959 drama A Summer Place, you likely know the famous melody introduced in it. Created by the film’s composer, Max Steiner, as a secondary theme signifying the romance between young Molly (Sandra Dee) and Johnny (Troy Donahue) — with lyrics added by songwriter Mack Discant — this tune was known at first as the “Molly and Johnny Theme.” But it quickly became better known as “Theme From A Summer Place,” even as it developed a life of its own outside the film.

The film in which the tune debuted was a box office hit, and while “Theme From A Summer Place” may have aided in that success, it wasn’t the only reason for it. Beautifully shot along the Northern California coast as a stand-in for Maine and filled with more delicious melodrama than your average soap opera, A Summer Place further established Dee — following a breakout appearance in Imitation of Life earlier in 1959 — as a star and gave Donahue a leading-man break that made him a screen sex symbol.

What also helps is that the plot’s hot-and-heavy drama doesn’t only come from the youngsters. Molly and Johnny are the respective children of former teenage lovers Ken (Richard Egan) and Sylvia (Dorothy McGuire), each of whom is riding out an unhappy marriage to another person. When they find themselves together again on Pine Island in Maine — back in that special summer place they shared 20 years earlier — Ken and Sylvia find their old feelings resurfacing just as their kids are also developing feelings for each other.

All these elements of sight and sound combine to make A Summer Place a quintessential celluloid version of one of those steamy paperbacks you might pull out for a quick summer read at the beach.

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500

USA Network, 6pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 begins tonight at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.

The Chosen

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the final episode of the season, Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) leaves Capernaum for Samaria and meets with a woman at Jacob’s well.

Professor T

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Premiere!

The British crime drama is back for Season 2, with criminologist Professor Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) and the team untangling a series of knotty crimes ranging from an unexplained fire in a student block to the mystery of an entire family found dead in their home. Mean

