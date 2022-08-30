What to Watch 090422

Sunday, Sept. 4

Artful

BYUtv, 10am

Season Premiere!

The series returns for Season 3, offering more rare and intimate glimpses into the lives of artists, the inner workings of their creative spirit and how personal faith influences them and their art.

To Be or Not to Be

TCM, 11:45am

Catch a Classic!

Ernst Lubitsch’s classic 1942 dark comedy is a bold combination of political satire, romance, slapstick and wartime espionage that began production before the United States entered World War II, and hit theaters about two months after America had joined the conflict, bringing audiences a timely artistic attack on the fascist powers the nation was now at war with. Jack Benny and Carole Lombard (in her final film role; she perished at age 33 in a plane crash about a month before this film’s release) are terrific as husband-and-wife actors in Nazi-occupied Warsaw who, with their acting troupe, become embroiled in a spy plot using their skills at dressing up and posing as other people. Lubitsch’s film successfully walks the fine line of being a hilarious satire of Nazi ideology that also does not minimize its threat, a fact that wasn’t necessarily recognized when the film was first released, but which viewers have come to appreciate in the ensuing decades.

NTT IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Portland

NBC, 3:30pm Live

NTT IndyCar Series drivers compete in the season’s penultimate race, the Grand Prix of Portland at Oregon’s Portland International Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500

USA Network, 6pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 begins tonight at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on USA Network.

MLB Baseball: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

ESPN, 7pm Live

The San Diego Padres and L.A. Dodgers finish a three-game series at Dodger Stadium tonight on Sunday Night Baseball.

McEnroe

Showtime, 7pm

This captivating and powerful documentary dives deep into the life of tennis great John McEnroe, who rose to world No. 1 for four consecutive years, all while battling intense bouts of perfectionism and self-doubt. McEnroe takes viewers inside the mind of one of the most controversial tennis players in the history of the sport as he traverses the streets of New York City over the course of a single night, retracing his life in previously unseen archival footage.

Love, Bubbles & Crystal Cove

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Skye (Stephanie Bennett) is preparing for another great year with her bath-and-body business Lather & Luxury when her childhood sweetheart Gavin (Jesse Hutch) arrives in town to help improve her business model. As they spend more time together, sparks fly, and they find that the true luxury of life is falling in love.

College Football: Florida State vs. LSU

ABC, 7:30pm Live

College football’s opening weekend continues with the Florida State Seminoles facing the LSU Tigers in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Biography: WWE Legends

A&E, 8pm

Season Finale!

“WrestleMania 1,” the Season 2 finale of this docuseries about some of the WWE’s most memorable legends and events, tells the story of the making of the first WrestleMania, when Madison Square Garden was taken over.

The Boleyns: A Scandal

Related Media: