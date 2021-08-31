What to Watch 090521

Sunday, Sept. 5
2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games Closing Ceremony
NBCSN, 7am Live; re-airs 12pm on Telemundo, 2pm on Universo, 7pm on NBC (and streaming on Peacock)
The 2020 Paralympic Games comes to an end as host city Tokyo bids farewell to the athletes in a closing ceremony. The afternoon re-airings of the closing ceremony on Telemundo and Universo are in Spanish.
NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500
NBCSN, 6pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 begins tonight at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on NBCSN.
Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Paramount+, beginning at 6pm Live
Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues (select matches also air on CBS Sports Network). Tonight’s action begins with a pre-match show (also on CBS Sports Network) hosted by Kate Abdo with analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Oguchi Onyewu. Then, watch Jamaica vs. Panama; Costa Rica vs. Mexico (also on CBS Sports Network); and El Salvador vs. Honduras.
Major League Baseball: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
ESPN, 7pm Live
Justin Turner and the L.A. Dodgers are at San Francisco’s Oracle Park for the finale of a three-game series against Brandon Crawford and the Giants.
College Football: Notre Dame at Florida State
ABC, 7:30pm Live
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a Sunday primetime matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Fungus Amongus”
The CW, 8pm
Season Finale!
When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make an exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amid a battle, Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets: “Kings George III and IV & the Napoleonic War”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
The Regency Era, thought of as genteel, well-ordered, and full of beautiful buildings and Jane Austen novels, was actually an age of revolution. In this episode, host Lucy Worsley examines the so-called “madness” of King George III and how it threatened the British throne. Contrary to popular myth, the king’s illness generated sympathy among the British public, but it forced him to hand over power to his extravagant and unpopular son, who would eventually be crowned George IV.
CIA vs. Bin Laden: First In
REELZChannel, 8pm
This revealing documentary chronicles the 10-year hunt for Osama bin Laden by the Central Intelligence Agency following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The program features interviews with 18 people, including senior CIA leaders, who played critical roles in the hunt for the al-Qaida mastermind, many of whose accounts have never been publicly told until now.
Star of the Month: Paul Robeson
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Actor/singer/activist Paul Robeson, famed for the recognizable bass baritone voice he brought to his acting and music, is the subject of this month’s Sunday evening Star of the Month salute on Turner Classic Movies. The first film to
Related Media: