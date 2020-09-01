What to Watch 090620

Sunday, Sept. 6
Undercover
Netflix
Season Premiere!
Almost a year after the events of Season 1, Kim works for a human rights NGO. With the help of her former colleague Bob, her investigation into illegal arms trade in Syria leads her to El Dorado Ranch, a horse riding ranch in the Belgian countryside. Bob goes undercover and tries to get into the good graces of the brothers Laurent and JP Berger, arms dealers. Meanwhile, from inside prison, Ferry Bouman continues his search for the true identities of undercover agents Bob and Kim, while Bob’s teenage daughter Polly wants to find out once and for all who her father really is.
NASCAR Cup Series: Southern 500
NBCSN, 6pm Live
The green flag waves on the 10-race Cup Series playoffs with Round of 16 action starting at the Southern 500 at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick leads the pack of qualifying drivers, which also includes Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.
Baseball: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
ESPN, 7pm Live
Call it “The Empty Confines.” Wrigley Field is the site of this Sunday Night Baseball NL Central matchup as Paul Goldschmidt and the Cards face Javier Báez and the Cubs in the third of a four-game set.
FOX NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview
FOX, 7pm
Join Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee and the rest of the FOX NFL Sundaycrew as they preview the upcoming NFL season.
Top Gear
BBC America, 8pm
One of many thrills in this new season of car-crazy British importTop Gearis a speed contest that pits test driver and journalist Chris Harris, in a McLaren Speedtail, against a Royal Air Force fighter jet. Top Gearpacks in lots of superlative and silly moments, with nonstop jokes and banter from Harris and his fellow cohosts, athlete Freddie Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Tonight, a British summer holiday in used convertibles somehow lands Harris in a T. rex suit on a golf driving range. And in one of the series’ daring stunts, they attempt to bungee jump a car off a 540-foot dam in Switzerland — with Flintoff at the wheel. Buckle up!
Boxing: Ugas vs. Ramos
FOX, 8pm Live
ThePremier Boxing Championsseries continues as top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas takes on Abel Ramos for the WBA welterweight title.
Air Disasters
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Tonight on the addictive series, now in its 15th season: Interviews with investigators and detailed reenactments piece together the human error that caused a 1992 Pakistan International Airlines flight to crash into the Himalayas during the difficult descent into Kathmandu.
The TCM End of Summer Tour
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
TCM’s Labor Day weekend of classic concert films really heats up today, with tonight’s lineup kicking off more than 30 straight hours to send the summer off with a musical bang. Highlights this evening include Led Zeppelin in The Song Remains the Same(1976), Jimi Hendrix in JimiHendrix (1973) and Jimi Plays Monterey(1986), and more.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “The Text Heard ’Round the Lake House”
Bravo, 9pm
The ladies h
