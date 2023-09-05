Sunday, Sept. 10

TCM Weekend Movie: Hitchcock Classics

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Pull up a comfy seat, because you’ll be on the edge of it for a 14-hour lineup featuring seven iconic films from the Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. It begins with a couple of Hitch’s earlier British titles, The 39 Steps (1935) and The Lady Vanishes (1938). Following those are a number of masterworks from his days in Hollywood: The Wrong Man (1956), led by Henry Fonda and Vera Miles; I Confess (1953), starring Montgomery Clift and Anne Baxter; Vertigo (1958), led by James Stewart and Kim Novak, and often on the lists of greatest films ever made; Rear Window (1954), another of the director’s famed collaborations with Stewart and Grace Kelly, which earned him a Best Director Oscar nomination; and Psycho (1960), the classic proto-slasher thriller that earned Hitch another Oscar nod and stars Anthony Perkins, who should have received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and Janet Leigh, who was Oscar-nominated, for Best Supporting Actress.

“The X-Files” 30th Anniversary Marathon

Comet, beginning at 11am

The classic sci-fi drama The X-Files premiered 30 years ago today, on Sept. 10, 1993. To celebrate, Comet is airing a 15-hour marathon of episodes from the David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson-led series, beginning with the pilot and ending with the two-hour series finale and featuring favorite episodes in between.

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

NBC, 3pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series season concludes at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400

USA Network, 3pm Live

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 takes place at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final

ESPN, 4pm Live

The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

9/11 Documentaries

Nat Geo, beginning at 6pm

National Geographic continues with its programming commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, which the network began yesterday and will continue tomorrow evening. Tonight’s specials include the previously aired 9/11: The Longest War, 9/11: Voices From the Air, 9/11: Control the Skies and 9/10: The Final Hours. A new documentary is also slated for this evening; details had not been announced at presstime.

The Chosen

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the first episode of the second season, titled “Thunder,” tension builds among the disciples as they wrestle with the increasing fame of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) in Samaria.

The Masked Singer: “Season 10 Kickoff”

FOX, 8pm

Ahead of the Sept. 27 Season 10 premiere of The Masked Singer, check out this preview episode featuring a special celebrity performance and one of the biggest unmaskings in the show’s history. Plus, Masked Singer alumni Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito pair up for all-new duet performances.

