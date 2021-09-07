What to Watch 091221

Sunday, Sept. 12
90 Day: Bares All
discovery+
Season Premiere!
In Season 2, host Shaun Robinson invites special guests to the set of 90 Day: Bares All, getting to the truth of hot topics and dramatic moments that have happened both on- and off-camera. Nothing is off limits and no stone will be left unturned, giving superfans the deepest, most intimate look ever at all the stories, drama and secrets behind the 90 Day franchise.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBC, 1:30pm
Relive some of the most thrilling moments from the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in this 90-minute taped-highlights show.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4pm Live
The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Love in Translation
Uptv, 7pm
Original Film!
Linguistics Ph.D. student Julie (Michelle Argyris) can speak almost every language, and she is a big believer that languages are best learned when doing fun activities like taking a painting class, hiking or visiting a museum. Things turn upside down for Julie, however, when handsome Dan (Corey Sevier), the curator at the museum she dreams of working at, contacts her to get some French classes, and is all about doing it the fun way. As Julie and Dan get into all the fun activities that Julie usually plans for her students, sparks soon fly.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm
In this hilarious new episode, actors Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy from the beloved Nanny series reunite and battle it out for their chosen charities. In the next game, country music star Jessie James Decker, her husband, Eric Decker, and their family take on NBA basketball star Chris Bosh and his family and friends.
The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek
FOX, 8pm
This special reveals the final costume for the upcoming sixth season of The Masked Singer. Plus, Alter Ego’s Nick Lachey shows viewers how motion-capture technology transforms singers into their dream characters for the new competition series.
Desert One
History, 8pm
Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple’s (Harlan County U.S.A.) documentary feature tells the story of the United States’ failed attempt at rescuing American hostages being held at the American embassy in Tehran, Iran, in 1980. The film features interviews with senior members of President Jimmy Carter’s administration, including Carter and late Vice President Walter Mondale, as well as journalist Ted Koppel, former hostages, members of the Delta Force team involved in the rescue attempt, and Iranian hostage-takers and witnesses.
MTV Video Music Awards
MTV & The CW, 8pm Live
The always-entertaining awards show airs live from the Barclays Center in New York City, with nominees such as Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Season Finale!
In tonight’s episode, “The Romanovs & the Russian Revolution,” host Lucy Worsley explores the real story of the revolution that swept the Russian czar from power in 1917. Contrary to the common belief that it was only Lenin and the Bolsheviks who took down the czar in October 1917, followed by the birth of communism, Worsley reveals that a group
Related Media: