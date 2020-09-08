 Skip to main content
What to Watch 091320

Sunday, Sept. 13

Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV, 10am

A deep dive for TV lovers: In a frank virtual conversation taped in June, drama showrunners Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Michelle King (The Good Fight), Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), Courtney Kemp (Power) and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) discuss the “hero cop narrative,” diversity in the writers’ room and the challenges of returning to work during the pandemic. 

 

The Brady Bunch

MeTV, 12pm

“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” Jan (Eve Plumb) steps out of her big sis’ shadow with today’s four-pack of the ’70s sitcom’s most Jan-centric episodes. Tune in for the whine heard ’round the world.

 

Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final 

ESPN, 4pm Live

The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.

 

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Palace Secrets

PBS, 7:30pm

Take an exclusive tour of London’s most extraordinary palaces. From the forbidding Tower of London to glorious Hampton Court to treasure-filled Kensington Palace, Lucy takes viewers behind the velvet ropes into each building's most secret places.

 

Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield

Court TV, 8pm

New Series!

Original Court TV alum and respected former CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Ashleigh Banfield hosts this weekly hourlong series that takes viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked-about trials and cases of all time. With brand-new interviews and exclusive first-time-ever reveals, each installment will look to further explore everything people only thought they knew about these touchstones in judicial history. Initial cases featured include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodi Arias, O.J. Simpson, Conrad Murray and others.

 

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Sneak Preview!

Catch a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues and first-look footage of the highly anticipated fourth season of The Masked Singer

 

Renovation, Inc.: “More Than You Can Chew”

HGTV, 8pm

Bryan’s pet project of saving a huge Japanese maple tree turns out to be a massive undertaking. After struggles with budget and some compromises, Bryan and his wife, Sarah, complete a client build with a beautiful reveal and an extra surprise.

 

Sinfidelity

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Angela notices that her husband, Greg, is showing signs of cheating once again, her best friend encourages her to have a one-night stand with an incredibly handsome man named Franco. However, Angela discovers that she has misjudged her husband’s infidelity. To make matters worse, Franco’s not just a stalker, he’s also a murderer. Stars Jade Tailor, Aidan Bristow, Blythe Howard and Mark Jude Sullivan.

 

Star of the Month: Dorothy Dandridge

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Sundays this month beginning tonight, TCM salutes the legendary Dorothy Dandridge, one of the earliest Black movie stars and the first woman of color to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, with a lineup of notable films. Tonight’s schedule begins with that Oscar-nominated performance, playing the title character in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones. Following that, Dandridge app

