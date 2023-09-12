Sunday, Sept. 17

The Gold

Paramount+

New Series!

This British miniseries is inspired by the real-life events that took place on Nov. 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth 26 million pounds. What started as “a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery,” according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft — at the time the biggest in world history — but also for its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue- and white-collar criminals, and left controversy and murder in its wake.?The cast includes Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

The Chosen: “I Saw You”

The CW, 8pm

A mysterious visitor seeks to meet Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), but the disciples are hesitant. Tension builds between Simon (Shahar Isaac) and Matthew (Paras Patel).

Professor T: “The Family”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Professor T (Ben Miller) is asked to decipher a macabre puzzle when a doctor and her family are found dead in a grisly tableau on their living room sofa, each having died by different means — but in what order, and at whose hands?

Billions: “The Man in the Olive Drab T-Shirt”

Showtime, 8pm

Axe (Damian Lewis) turns to Chuck (Paul Giamatti) for a favor involving a common adversary from their past in the new episode “The Man in the Olive Drab T-Shirt.”

NFL Football: Miami at New England

NBC, 8:15pm Live

Week 2’s Sunday Night Football matchup has AFC East rivals in action as Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins are at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, to take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

Yellowstone

CBS, 8:30pm

New Series!

Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama for Paramount Network makes its broadcast TV debut beginning with Season 1 airing Sundays on CBS. Yellowstone tells the story of Montana rancher John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) mission to hold on to the land that multiple generations have held before him. And he has to do that with a very dysfunctional family that has made him vulnerable. Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes also star.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers concludes with the epic 1984 NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah and Adrien Brody star.

Building Roots

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “Dome Sweet Dome,” a couple’s unique, circular home boasts 360-degree windows with stunning wraparound mountain views, but the property lacks function and style. Ben and Cristi Dozier take on a challenge they’ve never faced before: transforming a dome into a home.

Unforgotten: “Episode 3”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

The victim’s turbulent past comes to light. While Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) takes a trip to Paris, and Jess (Sinéad Keenan) drops in on an unwitting potentia

