What to Watch 091822

Sunday, Sept. 18

SEAL Team

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

The military drama led by David Boreanaz returns for a 10-episode sixth season, with new installments available Sundays beginning today.

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia

Magnolia Network, 2pm

New Series!

In this half-hour series, Montana-based chef Eduardo Garcia invites viewers into his kitchen, where he prepares home-cooked meals drawn from his unique Latin and Jewish heritage, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Mastermind of Murder

Oxygen, 7pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of this true-crime docuseries comes to a conclusion with “Under Covers.” In it, when a woman is shot in her home, her killer comes forward with a story of an assassination plot.

Love’s Sweet Recipe

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After her father’s passing, Chef Courtney (Megan Hutchings) works to keep his restaurant from running into the ground. With the help of her childhood friend, Jake (Damon Runyan), and armed with a family heirloom her father left behind called the “Rule Book of Love,” Courtney also finds love in the place she least expects.

60 Minutes

CBS, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The U.S. and the Holocaust

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

New Series!

This documentary from Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein explores America’s response to the Holocaust, shedding light on what the U.S. government and the American people knew and did, or didn’t do, as the catastrophe unfolded in Europe. The film airs over three evenings beginning tonight with “The Golden Door (Beginnings-1938),” which chronicles how Congress passed its first laws restricting immigration after decades of maintaining open borders, while in Germany, Hitler and the Nazis began their persecution of Jewish people, causing many to flee to other countries, including America.

America’s Hidden Stories: CIA Secret Museum

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Get a rare look at CIA technology and weaponry used to spy on the Russians, rescue Iranian hostages and avenge 9/11. Revisit some of the most daring CIA missions ever attempted, told through the artifacts held at the agency’s headquarters.

Hispanic Heritage Month — Night One: “Lalo Ríos — First Latinx Rebel Hero”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 began last Thursday and will continue until Oct. 15. Tonight and next Sunday, Turner Classic Movies celebrates Hispanic cinematic heritage with themed evenings of films. Tonight’s lineup is a double feature starring Mexican-born American actor Lalo Ríos, who had a brief but accomplished film and TV career spanning 1950 to 1969, prior to passing away at the young age of 46 in 1973. Up first tonight is, fittingly, Ríos’ feature film debut — The Lawless (1950), a film noir in which he plays a young Mexican fruit picker in a small California town who faces a racist lynch mob. The second movie on tonight’s double bill, The Ring (1952), features Ríos in his most well-known role, as Tommy, a Mexican-American who becomes a boxer, believing that will gain him respect among the English-speaking white majority. Costarring Rita Moreno in one of her earlier film roles, Related Media: