What to Watch 091921

Sunday, Sept. 19

Gaslight

TCM, 8am

Catch a Classic!

This famed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1944 suspense thriller set in Victorian London that — along with the 1938 play Gas Light, on which it is based — gave rise to the term “gaslighting” to reference a type of psychological manipulation stars Best Actress Oscar winner Ingrid Bergman as newlywed Paula. Unfortunately, Paula is unaware that her seemingly charming new husband, Gregory (Best Actor Oscar nominee Charles Boyer), is a crazed murderer as the couple moves into the mansion where Paula found her aunt murdered years earlier. Gregory soon hatches a sinister plot, primarily involving the title gaslights, to make Paula believe she is going insane while he searches for a stash of gems hidden somewhere in the house. The cast also includes Joseph Cotten and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury in her film debut.

 

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

NBC, 3:30pm Live

Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward and other top IndyCar stars compete on the 11-turn road course at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

 

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In this final episode of the season it’s team Selling Sunset vs. Bling Empire, then team Pentatonix vs. Wilson Phillips.

 

73rd Emmy Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

Cedric the Entertainer hosts as the awards honoring the year’s best in television return to a live, in-person ceremony with a limited audience at L.A. LIVE’s Event Deck directly behind the Microsoft Theater.

 

Alaskan Bush People

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The Brown family is dedicating Season 13 to patriarch Billy Brown, who passed away in February of this year. Following a devastating wildfire that swept through North Star Ranch last year, the Browns return to survey the destruction. With many struggling to cope in the aftermath, Billy inspires the family to keep the dream alive, including the hunt for gold and an epic voyage back to Alaska. But then, unthinkable tragedy strikes, leaving the family picking up the pieces after the loss of Billy.

 

Fantasy Island

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the Fantasy Island reboot series finishes with “Día de los Vivos,” in which young artist Ramon (guest star Matt Pascua) wants to tend to some unfinished business with his former mentor, Jasper (guest star Leslie Jordan).

 

Driven to Kill

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Brittany enrolls in an auto racing school, her mentally unstable instructor Andrew falls in love with her and tries to roll over everybody in her life. Stars Shelby Yardley and Philip Boyd.

 

Muhammad Ali

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

New Series!

Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon are producers of this four-night documentary series chronicling one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, Muhammad Ali. A three-time heavyweight boxing champion, Ali captivated billions of fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it. At the height of his fame, Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society. In the premiere episode “Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964),&

