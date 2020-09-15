 Skip to main content
What to Watch 092020

Sunday, Sept. 20

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 8am

The following eight movies can make for a family Sunday gathering: CarsCars 2The Emperor’s New GrooveTarzan,UpRatatouilleInside Outand Meet the Robinsons.

 

Golf: U.S. Open, Final Round 

NBC, 12pm Live 

NBC has final round coverage of the U.S. Open from Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

 

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Stanley Kramer’s acclaimed and important 1967 drama was one of the earliest American films to feature an interracial marriage in a positive manner, and it was received negatively in certain states where such marriages were still illegal at the time. But the film endures as a classic and has outlasted whatever naysayers it had. A young white woman (Katherine Houghton) brings home her Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier) to meet her parents (Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy in their ninth and final onscreen pairing; Tracy’s final film role), who must grapple with their concerns about the engagement.

 

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 7pm

It’s an epic “family” reunion when two comedy greats, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, test their skills and compete for charity. Then two famed rock bands, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, go head-to-head on this special new episode.

 

60 Minutes 

CBS, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The esteemed newsmagazine enters Season 53 (!). 

 

72nd Emmy Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

Though the awards will be held virtually this year, you can expect all of the pomp and circumstance normally attributed to the show — but maybe someone will show up in their pajamas! This year’s ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

 

Last Tango in Halifax

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After seven years of marriage, Alan and Celia discover that wedded bliss isn’t always blissful, as clashing politics, Alan’s new job and a wild local lad create tension. Caroline gets emotionally embroiled at work. Alan’s brother, Ted, visits from New Zealand, and tempers fray when money becomes the topic of conversation at Caroline and Gillian’s birthday celebration.

 

Storm Stories: The Next Chapter 

The Weather Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the blustery docuseries’ return, police bodycam footage shows the rescue of a woman and her four children as 2019’s Tropical Storm Imelda pummels Houston. And a monster twister threatens an Arkansas mom and her nine kids! 

 

NFL Football: New England at Seattle 

NBC, 8:20pm Live

Cam Newton leads the New England Patriots into the Pacific Northwest for a Week 2 Sunday Night Footballmatchup against Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.

 

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Serving up Betrayals”

Bravo, 9pm

Ashley confronts Michael about the blog rumors and inadvertently reveals intimate details about their sex life. Gizelle corrals the ladies for a wine tasting to celebrate her literary award, but the celebration is quickly halted when tension escalates to an alarming level.

 

Carnival Eats: “It’s a Wonderful Bite”

