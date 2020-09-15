What to Watch 092020

Sunday, Sept. 20
Disney Movie Marathon
Freeform, 8am
The following eight movies can make for a family Sunday gathering: Cars, Cars 2, The Emperor’s New Groove, Tarzan,Up, Ratatouille, Inside Outand Meet the Robinsons.
Golf: U.S. Open, Final Round
NBC, 12pm Live
NBC has final round coverage of the U.S. Open from Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
TCM, 6pm
Catch a Classic!
Stanley Kramer’s acclaimed and important 1967 drama was one of the earliest American films to feature an interracial marriage in a positive manner, and it was received negatively in certain states where such marriages were still illegal at the time. But the film endures as a classic and has outlasted whatever naysayers it had. A young white woman (Katherine Houghton) brings home her Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier) to meet her parents (Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy in their ninth and final onscreen pairing; Tracy’s final film role), who must grapple with their concerns about the engagement.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 7pm
It’s an epic “family” reunion when two comedy greats, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, test their skills and compete for charity. Then two famed rock bands, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, go head-to-head on this special new episode.
60 Minutes
CBS, 7:30pm
Season Premiere!
The esteemed newsmagazine enters Season 53 (!).
72nd Emmy Awards
ABC, 8pm Live
Though the awards will be held virtually this year, you can expect all of the pomp and circumstance normally attributed to the show — but maybe someone will show up in their pajamas! This year’s ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm
Season Premiere!
After seven years of marriage, Alan and Celia discover that wedded bliss isn’t always blissful, as clashing politics, Alan’s new job and a wild local lad create tension. Caroline gets emotionally embroiled at work. Alan’s brother, Ted, visits from New Zealand, and tempers fray when money becomes the topic of conversation at Caroline and Gillian’s birthday celebration.
Storm Stories: The Next Chapter
The Weather Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In the blustery docuseries’ return, police bodycam footage shows the rescue of a woman and her four children as 2019’s Tropical Storm Imelda pummels Houston. And a monster twister threatens an Arkansas mom and her nine kids!
NFL Football: New England at Seattle
NBC, 8:20pm Live
Cam Newton leads the New England Patriots into the Pacific Northwest for a Week 2 Sunday Night Footballmatchup against Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Serving up Betrayals”
Bravo, 9pm
Ashley confronts Michael about the blog rumors and inadvertently reveals intimate details about their sex life. Gizelle corrals the ladies for a wine tasting to celebrate her literary award, but the celebration is quickly halted when tension escalates to an alarming level.
Carnival Eats: “It’s a Wonderful Bite”
