What to Watch 092522

Sunday, Sept. 25

Golf: Presidents Cup: Day 4

NBC, 12pm Live

The final day of competition at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, has 12 singles matches between the U.S. and International teams to determine who wins (or retains) the Presidents Cup until the 2024 event in Montreal.

NASCAR Cup Series: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

USA Network, 3:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 begins today as drivers compete for 334 laps around Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW

ABC, 7pm

This primetime special is part of international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s 10th anniversary and supports the organization’s global campaign to end extreme poverty. The special includes footage taken from two concerts that took place the night before, one in New York City featuring Metallica and Mariah Carey, the other in Ghana with performances from Usher and SZA.

Black Widow Murders

Oxygen, 7pm

New Series!

Diabolical women who turn society’s assumptions about the “fairer sex” upside down are the focus of this true-crime docuseries. Whether it’s a career con artist, serial divorcée or homemaker leading a secret double life, the stories told here offer seductive power fantasies where women take control in the most violent way imaginable, luring their victims into gruesome deaths for wealth, lust or power. “Melissa Friedrich,” the premiere episode, covers a Canadian woman who finds love online and leaves a trail of ill-fated lovers in her wake.

Plus One at an Amish Wedding

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Superstar doctor April (Galadriel Stineman) has the perfect life with her boyfriend, fellow doctor Jesse (Kevin Joy), when he invites her home for his brother’s wedding ... and discovers his Amish roots.

Celebrity Jeopardy!

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

This all-new game show and Jeopardy! spinoff welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Mayim Bialik hosts.

In Las Vegas, local ABC channel (KTNV-DT 13) is not airing Celebrity Jeopardy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo, 8pm

The third and final reunion special following Season 14 of this docuseries finds the husbands joining the stage to share their perspective and weigh in on the drama. While Drew and Ralph answer tough questions about their marriage, the ladies try to come to a resolution, although some still don’t see eye-to-eye.

The Simpsons

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 34 premiere “Habeas Tortoise,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) finds something sinister while searching for a tortoise that’s gone missing from the zoo.

Lucy Worsley Investigates: “The Black Death”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

New Episodes!

Historian Lucy Worsley is back with two new episodes of her series in which she reinvestigates some of the most dramatic chapters in British history, uncovering forgotten witnesses, reexamining old evidence and following new clues. In tonight’s installment, Worsley looks at the latest science to explore how the Black Death, one of the most devastating plagues to hit Britain, changed the country, with its vast death toll affecting religious beliefs, class structure, work and women.

