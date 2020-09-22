What to Watch 092720

What to Watch 0927
Sunday, Sept. 27
Alaska 911
A&E, 12pm
This one-hour special chronicles the astonishing stories of perilous journeys, harrowing adventures and life-or-death emergencies that are the cold realities of life on America’s last frontier. Stories include a fishing boat captain who rams a rival ship in a struggle to be the first to the catch; a “Real Life Lassie” who leads a lost Alaska State Trooper through the darkness of a frigid night to save his owner from the ravages of a runaway fire; one hardy Alaskan who survives a violent moose attack; and another who crawls out of the frigid waters of a frozen river miles away from civilization.
French Open: Early Rounds
NBC, 12pm
The third and final tournament of the 2020 Grand Slam season begins at Roland-Garros in Paris.
Jurassic Park
AMC, 2:30pm
Catch a Classic!
There have been sequels, and a modern revamp of the franchise with the Jurassic Worldfilms, but Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel about prehistoric beasts cloned back to life with DNA is still king of the Jurassicfilm world. The thrilling film and its groundbreaking CGI effects that brought dinosaurs to stunningly realistic life look as fresh as a mosquito preserved in amber even after nearly 30 years, and the blockbuster’s fun factor will never go extinct.
NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400
NBCSN, 7pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 begins tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1
The CW, 8pm
In Part 1 of a two-night event, the iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates its 10th year with virtual performances by BTS, Coldplay, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more, including one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
The Simpsons
FOX, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history begins its 32nd season, which will include guest voice appearances by Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress, Michael Palin, David Harbour and Olivia Colman.
Renovation, Inc.: “Starting Off Rocky”
HGTV, 8pm
Bryan and Sarah’s largest client build gets off to a rough start due to existing local conservation regulations. The couple also meets their most demanding client to date, who wants to revamp her basement that will eventually become her new living space.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm
Alan and Celia’s relationship comes under increasing strain. Ted arrives with two young New Zealanders in tow. A giraffe turns up at Far Slack farm, creating anxiety for Gillian. As Judith looks to the future, John begins to look the other way.
Air Disaster: “Taxiway Turmoil”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
Every time a plane crashes, the world takes notice ... and so do the experts whose job it is to figure out what happened. This season, learn why a state-of-the-art helicopter full of oil workers plummeted into the North Atlantic, how a Pakistani airliner ended up on a crash course with the Himalayas, and the chilling reason why an airliner slammed into the African wilderness. Witness accounts, interviews with investigators, and white-knuckle reenactments bring these air disasters to stunning life. On this episode, follow the investigation to see how a DC-9 ende
