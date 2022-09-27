What to Watch 100222

Sunday, Oct. 2

Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming

Over three hourlong episodes, Jack Osbourne returns to the United Kingdom to revisit his childhood home in the county of Buckinghamshire and seek the truth behind the unexplained experiences he had there as a young boy.

Blood & Treasure

Paramount+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the action/adventure series led by Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas comes to a close.

Housing Complex C

Adult Swim, 12am (early morning)

New Series!

This new addition to Adult Swim’s Toonami block of anime programming is a half-hour horror series that centers around Kimi, who lives in a small housing complex located in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. Trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur. Is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?

NFL Football

NFL Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live

The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this morning in London on NFL Network. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Spooky Classic TV Episodes Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

Each Sunday this month, MeTV will air a mini-marathon of spooky episodes from classic TV series to get you into the Halloween spirit. Today’s five-hour marathon features episodes of The Brady Bunch, Gilligan’s Island, Happy Days, My Three Sons, Leave It to Beaver, Green Acres and The Beverly Hillbillies.

How I Got Here

BYUtv, 6pm

New Series!

In this fast-paced travel show, young adults accompany their immigrant parents back to their country of origin on a 10-day trip of a lifetime. Each episode tells the moving story of a parent-child duo’s journey as they enjoy the picturesque views, local cuisine and cultural impact of locales ranging from Israel and Chile, to Italy and Zambia. They each relive the sacrifice, struggle and dramatic circumstances that led their families up to this point.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

Season Premiere!

The network’s longest-running primetime entertainment series returns for Season 33 and is doubling the weekly prize money. It also resumes filming in front of a live studio audience. The series broadcasts user-submitted home videos to showcase real-life funny moments. Alfonso Ribeiro hosts.

Family Law

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

This legal drama that aired its first season in Canada follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abby Bianchi (Jewel Staite) as she struggles to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. To meet a condition of her probation, she is forced to work at the law firm run by her estranged father, Harry (Victor Garber). Abby begins practicing family law for the first time and tries to forge new relationships with her half brother Daniel (Zach Smadu) and half sister Lucy (Genelle Williams), who she’s never met.

Alaskan Bush People

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

As the reality series returns, it’s been one year since the death of the Wolfpack’s beloved patriarch, Bi

