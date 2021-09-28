What to Watch 100321

Sunday, Oct. 3
The Walking Dead
AMC+
Midseason Finale!
Check out the Season 11 midseason finale of The Walking Dead one week ahead of its linear premiere on AMC. In the episode, called “For Blood,” the Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd. Meanwhile, Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet
discovery+
New Series!
This five-part series spotlights Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, which was launched in October 2020 and is the most prestigious global environment prize in history. It aims to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing our planet, and is centered on five Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate. Featuring Prince William, Sir David Attenborough and additional members of the Earthshot Prize Council, the series showcases these five challenges and highlights the work of 15 prize finalists and their groundbreaking solutions. The series will also air on Discovery Channel on Oct. 16, just ahead of the award ceremony that will stream on Discovery’s Facebook page on Oct. 17.
NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500
NBC, 2pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway for the second of three playoff races in the Round of 12.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Season Premiere!
The venerable and hilarious show returns for yet another season.
The Simpsons: “Bart’s in Jail”
FOX, 8pm
When Grampa (voice of Dan Castellaneta) falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back. Alan Cumming provides a guest voice in the new episode “Bart’s in Jail.”
Sex, Lies and Murder
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Maggie and her husband Richard are both college professors and have a daughter, 17-year-old Jenny. Their marriage is falling apart, and when Richard admits to having an affair with a student, they separate. Maggie and best friend Alyssa intend to have a girls’ night out, but at the bar Maggie meets Kyle, and she revels in his attention. After one too many drinks, they share a passionate night. She is later stunned to see Kyle in her class, claiming to be a fan of her bestselling book on serial killer Cordell Colton, from whom she escaped at 15 years old. It is only then that we begin to discover Kyle’s shocking secret as he sets out to destroy Maggie’s life and career by framing her husband for murder and seducing her daughter. Stars Lindsay Hartley, Andrew Rogers and Katie Kelly.
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Season Premiere!
Season 10 of the acclaimed British drama consists of seven episodes and rejoins the nurses, midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House in London’s East End in the year 1966. While it is a trying time for the midwives, there is excitement, too, as the women’s rights movement intensifies. In the season premiere episode, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) clash over whether to provide a private-care service. Meanwhile, a distressing birth raises fears of another thalidomide case.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Creature Features”
