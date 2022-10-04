What to Watch 100922

Sunday, Oct. 9

NFL Football

NFL Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live

It’s not Lambeau Field, but the Green Bay Packers are designated as the home team when they face the N.Y. Giants this morning at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Sunday Night Football on NBC has Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Food Network, 12pm

Season Premiere!

The Barefoot Contessa welcomes more visitors to her East Hampton home in Round 2 of her delightful chat- ’n’-chew (and cheers!) show, now airing as a full hour. First up, country singer and 1883 actress Faith Hill swings by for some refreshing frozen palomas and homemade guacamole. Then Faith’s daughter Gracie joins them to bake the family’s favorite Coca-Cola cake before more cocktails are imbibed at a luxury hotel.

“The Addams Family” Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

Spend five hours with that famous creepy, kooky and altogether ooky family, the Addamses, as MeTV airs 10 episodes of the beloved 1964-66 sitcom led by Carolyn Jones as matriarch Morticia and John Astin as father Gomez.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400

NBC, 2pm Live

Only eight drivers will remain in the NASCAR Cup Series championship chase following today’s race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s combined road/oval course.

The Blob

MOVIES!, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Steve McQueen (billed as Steven McQueen) was in his late 20s when he played a teenager in this famous 1958 sci-fi/horror flick, one of the future star’s earlier roles. As the movie’s catchy title tune, cowritten by Burt Bacharach, warns, people must indeed “beware of the blob” as the gelatinous and carnivorous amoeba-like creature, after arriving on Earth via a meteorite, begins to creep, and leap, and envelop everything in its path, growing ever larger.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Alyssa Mayerik — Horror/Monster Toys”

MeTV, 6:30pm

Collector Alyssa Mayerik shows off her spooky prized toy possessions, including female-centric monster dolls such as the Bride of Frankenstein and Queen of the Dark Forest Barbie, along with other creepy collectibles featuring the likes of Frankenstein, the Creature and Godzilla. Toy shop owner and monster expert Michael Tomaso will evaluate Alyssa’s collection and present a terrifying trade offer, and later, Alyssa gets surprised by one of her horror heroes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of this Real Housewives spinoff returns with new and familiar faces. Gizelle, Karen, Ashley, Robyn, Candiace, Wendy and Mia are back, along with old friend Charrisse and new cast member Jacqueline.

The Equalizer: “Where There’s Smoke”

CBS, 8pm

The team helps an NYFD firefighter’s daughter when her father suddenly goes missing in the new episode “Where There’s Smoke.”

The Simpsons: “Lisa the Boy Scout”

FOX, 8pm

When the Boy Explorers allow girls to join, Bart and Lisa (voices of Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith) become rivals at the annual jamboree in the new episode “Lisa the Boy Scout.”

Secrets of the Dead

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Seas

