What to Watch 101021

Sunday, Oct. 10
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC+
Season Premiere!
Check out the Season 7 premiere of this Walking Dead spinoff series one week ahead of its linear cable premiere on AMC. In the episode, called “The Beacon,” while most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand (Colman Domingo) thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand’s past.
Evil
Paramount+
Season Finale!
The supernatural-themed thriller concludes its second season. Evil has been renewed for Season 3.
Operation Hidden Treasures
Discovery Channel, 8am; also airs on American Heroes Channel Thursdays at 8:30pm beginning Oct. 14
New Series!
Described as “American Pickers meets Pawn Stars but with a higher purpose,” this reality series follows enterprising U.S. military veterans and their families from J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling, America’s largest veteran-owned franchise system, whose mission is to salvage and repurpose otherwise unused items and turn them into “treasures” for other families and veterans in need.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NBC, 2:30pm Live
Only eight drivers will remain in the NASCAR Cup Series championship chase following today’s race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s combined road/oval course.
Snapped Notorious: Happy Face Killer
Oxygen, 7pm
The man known as the Happy Face Killer viciously strangled eight women and dumped their bodies along the road. Crime novelist M. William Phelps shares rare on-camera interviews and never-heard-before chilling recordings with the psychopathic killer.
The Equalizer
CBS, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Queen Latifah returns as vigilante Robyn McCall in Season 2 of The Equalizer. In the premiere episode “Aftermath,” Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) needs her help in finding an untraceable group of bank robbers.
Legends of the Hidden Temple
The CW, 8pm
New Series!
Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, this new series preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements, including “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the “Moat Crossings,” the “Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run” and, of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Four teams begin the journey, but only one will be “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the dreaded Temple Guards, and retrieve a lost treasure and return it to its rightful owner.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXXII”
FOX, 8pm
The Simpsons Halloween special features a take on the movie Parasite, Bambi’s revenge and much more. Former NBA player Tree Rollins provides a guest voice in “Treehouse of Horror XXXII.”
Renovation, Inc.: Home Sweet Home
HGTV, 8pm
New Series!
Before they took on the epic renovation of an entire resort in the Bahamas as seen on the hit HGTV series Renovation
