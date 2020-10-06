What to Watch 101120

Sunday, Oct. 11
Tennis: French Open: Men’s Singles Final
NBC, 9am Live
The men’s singles final of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris airs today on NBC.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NBC, 2:30pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 concludes today at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the track’s combined oval/road course. The playoff field is pared down to eight following the race.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Canadian Recording Artists”
AXS TV, 8pm
Tonight’s episode counts down the best musical acts from the Great White North.
Pandora: “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”
The CW, 8pm
Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Matta (Tegan Short) track the fugitives Tierney (Tina Casciani) and Jax’s mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee), to a remote planet with a mysterious secret, only to come into the crosshairs of the planet’s strange religious cult, which will stop at nothing to maintain its sinister order.
The Simpsons: “Now Museum, Now You Don’t”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Now Museum, Now You Don’t,” Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art.
Renovation, Inc.: “Different Tastes”
HGTV, 8pm
Sarah is shocked when a client doesn’t share her design vision when it comes to her choice of finishes. The Baeumlers also add a barbecue and pizza oven to their outdoor space.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm
Series Finale!
Gillian is pushed to her breaking point at the farm. Ted and Harrison go on an adventure. Caroline finds herself at the heart of an unlikely love triangle. Alan and Celia discover reason to laugh together again, but sobering news awaits them at home.
Air Disasters: “Icy Descent”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
En route to Comodora, on the Patagonian coast, SOL Airlines Flight 5428 nosedives into a remote desert, instantly killing everyone on board. Argentinian investigators scour the scattered and scorched debris and find nothing out of the ordinary. That is, until a microscopic filament provides the first tangible clue.
The Spanish Princess
Starz, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The last eight episodes of the series telling the story of Catherine of Aragon begin. Catherine and Henry VIII are on the throne as queen and king of England, but the early successes of the Spanish Princess will soon give way to struggles to provide an heir, keep her husband in line and deal with the war unfolding between England and Scotland.
Lemmon & Matthau
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Well before they made later generations laugh in films like Grumpy Old Men, Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau memorably teamed up in comedies that are at least as funny and remain classics. Enjoy two of them tonight, beginning with the 1974 dark comedy/drama The Front Page, which was directed by Lemmon’s frequent collaborator Billy Wilder and earned Lemmon and Matthau Golden Globe nominations. This is followed by the hilarious, Oscar-nominated adaptation of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, for which Lemmon and Matthau were again up for Gold
