What to Watch 101622

Sunday, Oct. 16

“The Twilight Zone” Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

Ten classic episodes from Rod Serling’s classic 1959-64 sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone air during this five-hour marathon. “Time Enough at Last,” “Eye of the Beholder,” “To Serve Man,” “It’s a Good Life” and “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” are just some of the fan-favorite installments MeTV has on tap.

NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 begins today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400 on NBC.

The Apartment

TCM, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Actor Oscar nominee Jack Lemmon and Best Actress nominee Shirley MacLaine star in Oscar-winning director Billy Wilder’s iconic, Best Picture-winning 1960 romantic comedy. Lemmon plays an insurance clerk who, in an attempt to climb the corporate ladder to an executive level, lets his bosses use his apartment for their extramarital affairs, only to eventually fall for the mistress (MacLaine) of his immediate boss (Fred MacMurray). Wilder also won an Oscar for the screenplay he cowrote with his Some Like It Hot collaborator I.A.L. Diamond, and the film’s outstanding cast also includes Best Supporting Actor nominee Jack Kruschen, Ray Walston, Hope Holiday and Edie Adams.

Love in Wolf Creek

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Sam (Nola Martin) sets out to save a pack of wild wolves and a conservation refuge with the help of the town’s handsome newcomer (Tim Rozon).

The Simpsons: “The King of Nice”

FOX, 8pm

Marge’s (voice of Julie Kavner) new job as a segment producer on Krusty the Clown’s (Dan Castellaneta) daytime talk show turns out to be a nightmare in the new episode “The King of Nice.”

Miss Scarlet and the Duke

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Premiere!

Kate Phillips is back as Victorian era private eye Eliza Scarlet, and Stuart Martin returns as her hot-tempered friend, Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington of Scotland Yard, in Season 2 of the mystery series. The new season opens a few months after the close of Season 1; Eliza has solved her father’s murder, and her relationship with the Duke continues to slowly simmer. In the premiere, “Pandora’s Box,” the sister of a missing woman hires Eliza to find her. The only problem is the case was already investigated and closed by the police department.

NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia

NBC, 8:15pm Live

NFC East foes are at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 6 Sunday Night Football clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles.

The Equalizer: “Better Off Dead”

CBS, 8:30pm

McCall (Queen Latifah) and the team help a widow who claims her dead husband is trying to kill her from beyond the grave in the new episode “Better Off Dead.”

The Great North: “Code Enough Said Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

The Tobins and some friends experience cabin fever when they are trapped in the house for days by an ice storm in the new episode “Code Enough Said Adventure.”

Bob’s Burgers: “Comet-y of Errors”

FOX, 9pm

At a comet watch party, Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin)

