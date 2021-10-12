What to Watch 101721

Sunday, Oct. 17
The Men Who Stole the World Cup
discovery+
The awarding of the World Cup to countries around the world has been infested with bribery, corruption, global politics, backroom deals and greed. It all came to a head when the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar — a desert nation with baking summer temperatures, zero world-class stadiums, a population mostly indifferent to soccer … and lots of money. With exclusive interviews, this two-part documentary reveals the truth behind the selling of the world’s biggest sporting event to the highest bidders and how the crooked, crazy characters who stalked the corridors of FIFA were eventually evicted from their seats of power and lives of luxury.
NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NBC, 2pm Live
Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is the site of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8.
Calling for Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Successful podcast host Samantha (Karissa Lee Staples) has a passion for music and an aversion to romance after a recent bad experience. Just when her show is thriving, she is thrown in the deep end by her boss and reassigned to host Heartwaves, a feel-good love songs show with a segment that reunites lost loves. Despite her initial lack of enthusiasm, her first caller is the charismatic and charming Jake (Tajh Bellow), who has a problem she’s determined to help solve. What they didn’t expect was to fall for each other in the process.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC, 8pm
The charity-minded stars spinning the wheel and buying vowels off host Pat Sajak are ex-teenage witch Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Hallmark fave Lacey Chabert.
The Simpsons: “The Wayz We Were”
FOX, 8pm
Evergreen Terrace is overrun with traffic in the new episode “The Wayz We Were.”
Chesapeake Shores
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Finale!
After a season that saw the departure of original cast member Jesse Metcalfe and the arrival of a new one, Robert Buckley, tonight is the season finale.
Call the Midwife: “Episode 3”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
A complicated pregnancy leads the Nonnatus team on a path of discovery. Meanwhile, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) get involved with a young woman whose health presents a series of challenges.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Family Hauntings”
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s double feature of themed scary movies introduced by comedian/writer Mario Cantone is comprised of two terrific classics featuring families terrorized by the supernatural. First up is Poltergeist (1982), the Tobe Hooper-directed/Steven Spielberg-produced and -cowritten blockbuster that was one of the first haunted house movies to update its setting from a stereotypical dark old home in a remote locale to a modern suburban residence — in this case, a tract home located in a crowded and sun-drenched southern California subdivision. The family threatened here is the Freeling clan, led by mom Diane (JoBeth Williams) and dad Steven (Craig T. Nelson). Trouble starts when their 5-year-old daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) begins making contact with spirits she knows as the “TV people,” and before long, a particularly sinister one
