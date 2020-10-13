What to Watch 101820

Week of Oct. 18
Sunday, Oct. 18
Written on the Wind
TCM, 2:15pm
Catch a Classic!
One of the deliciously soapy and lushly colorful 1950s melodramas for which director Douglas Sirk remains renowned, this 1956 film stars Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Robert Stack and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Dorothy Malone in a tale about self-destructive siblings (Stack and Malone) spoiled by their father’s oil wealth. The film also received an Oscar nomination for its title theme song by Victor Young and Sammy Cahn.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400
NBC, 2:30pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 begins today at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Season Premiere!
The longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC is back for a 31st season of the funniest, most cringeworthy, side-splitting user-submitted home videos.
Supermarket Sweep
ABC, 8pm
New Series!
The classic game show from the ’60s (and later on, the ’90s and early ’00s) is back with Leslie Jones as the host as contestants compete for big money by letting loose in a supermarket. The new version promises some surprises but also all of the good stuff you remember — like the inflatable bonuses!
The Top Ten Revealed: “’90s One-Hit Wonders”
AXS TV, 8pm
Tonight’s episode counts down the most memorable bands that had single hit songs in the 1990s.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”
FOX, 8pm
The new “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” Halloween episode features a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of animated movies and a 9th birthday Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) just can’t get over.
Renovation, Inc.: “Electric Mishap”
HGTV, 8pm
Bryan and Sarah's electrician, Paul, faces a huge setback after some wires get cut on the job site. Then, the couple completes renovations for their multi-generational clients.
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Ellie (Ella Cannon), a former cheerleader, returns to her high school as a teacher 10 years after she was nearly killed in a series of brutal slayings on the squad. When the attacks start up again shortly after her arrival, she must find the killer before they get to her first.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm
New Series!
A small town’s secrets are revealed by a gossipy gift shop owner (Dawn French) who has one too many gin and tonics in the company of a radio reporter. Nearly everyone in town is impacted by Maggie’s loose-lipped chatter: family, friends, coworkers, neighbors — even the local doctor. As the series unfolds over six episodes, Maggie tries to make amends to those she hurt, and in doing so, learns some real truths about those she cares most about.
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco
NBC, 8:20pm Live
NFC West rivals are in action on Sunday Night Football as Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams visit Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.
Rock Legends: “Teen Idols”
AXS TV, 8:30pm
Iconic teeny-bopper favorites Frankie Avalon, Bobby Darin and Bobby Vee are spotlighted in this episode.
Bless the Harts: “Dead Mall”
FOX, 8:30pm
In the new Halloween-themed episode “Dead M
