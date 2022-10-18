What to Watch 102322

Sunday, Oct. 23

“Alfred Hitchcock Presents” Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

Ten episodes from Alfred Hitchcock Presents, the classic 1955-62 mystery/thriller anthology series created and introduced by the Master of Suspense himself, air during today’s five-hour MeTV marathon.

House of Dark Shadows

MOVIES!, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Dan Curtis directed this 1970 horror film, the first of his two feature-length movies based on his famous 1966-71 gothic soap opera Dark Shadows, in which, freed from worries about having to appease TV censors, he was able to include more graphically violent scenes. Several cast members from the series reprise their roles here, notably Jonathan Frid as vampire Barnabas Collins, who is accidentally released from his centuries-long entombment at his family’s ancestral estate in Maine. As he targets his descendants who now live there, Collins also seeks a cure for his vampirism so that he can marry Maggie Evans (Kathryn Leigh Scott, reprising her series role), a woman who resembles his long-lost fiancée, Josette.

Formula 1 Racing: Aramco United States Grand Prix

ABC, 1:30pm Live

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and more Formula 1 stars race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the 2022 Aramco United States Grand Prix on ABC.

NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues today at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where drivers compete for 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval.

NHL Hockey: Anaheim at Detroit

ESPN, 5pm Live

Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks are at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena for a Sunday skate against Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings.

Star-Crossed Romance

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After a disagreement between her son and another student, single mother Piper (Aliyah O’Brien) is teamed up with that student’s handsome single father (Andrew Zachar) to stage the school play, Romeo and Juliet. Piper must get past her ego, face her feelings and figure out how to operate a hot-glue gun — all before opening night.

The Equalizer: “One Percenters”

CBS, 8pm

A local motorcycle club seeks McCall’s (Queen Latifah) help in proving the illegal guns found in a member’s van were planted in the new episode “One Percenters.”

The Simpsons: “Not It”

FOX, 8pm

In “Not It,” a new “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode, teenage Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and his friends are pursued by a killer clown in a spoof of Stephen King’s novel It.

A Kismet Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Bestselling children’s author Sarah Collins (Sarah Ramos) has a family legend: If you sleep with one of her Gramma Mia’s kismet cookies under your pillow on Christmas Eve, you’ll dream of your true love. But when Sarah tried it years ago and then confessed her love to Travis (Carlo Marks), the boy living next door, she ended up with a broken heart. Gramma Mia (Marilu Henner), upon realizing the power of the kismet cookie, has refused to make them since Sarah’s heartbreak. With the urging of some old friends, Sarah makes a fresh batch to see if the magic of the cookies is still there and if they can help open some hearts to love just

Related Media: