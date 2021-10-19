What to Watch 102421

Sunday, Oct. 24
Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror: “The Queen Mary”
discovery+
Jack Osbourne introduced his sister, Kelly, to the paranormal last year, and turned her skepticism into curiosity of the unknown. Now, he’s bringing her to the queen of all haunted locations: the RMS Queen Mary, the ship that has gained unparalleled notoriety over the last half-century as one of the most haunted places in the country. The vessel, docked in Long Beach, California, has been shut down to the public since early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck, but a skeleton crew of security and maintenance workers have experienced unsettlingly aggressive paranormal activity. Now, in this two-hour special, Jack and Kelly will come aboard to investigate the infamous ghost ship.
Formula 1 Racing: Aramco United States Grand Prix
ABC, 12:30pm Live
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and more Formula 1 stars race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the 2021 Aramco United States Grand Prix on ABC.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400
NBCSN, 3pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues with today’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Eat, Drink and Be Married
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Just three days out from their wedding day, Jess and Max (Sydney Scotia and Sam Robert Muik) are ready to call it quits from the out-of-control planning. However, Max’s brother Charlie (Jake Foy) will stop at nothing to keep them together. He enlists the help of Billie (Jocelyn Hudon), the owner of a wedding donation company specializing in donating leftover wedding elements to those in need, to ensure this meant-to-be couple gets hitched once and for all.
The Simpsons: “Lisa’s Belly”
FOX, 8pm
Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) reacts to Marge’s (voice of Julie Kavner) hurtful word in the new episode “Lisa’s Belly.”
Danger Next Door
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
After a scary mugging, Robin — pregnant and going for partner at her big-city law firm — decides she needs less stress in her life. She convinces her reluctant husband Ben to move to the country, where it is safer and calmer. Small-town life seems picture perfect until their next-door neighbors pull them into their twisted fantasy. Stars Hannah Anderson and Jake Epstein.
Call the Midwife: “Episode 4”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
It’s July 1966, and as Britain is in the grip of World Cup soccer fever, Nonnatus House awaits the arrive of four new pupil midwives. One of the newcomers, Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), makes quite an impact. Meanwhile, Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) and Lucille’s (Leonie Elliott) relationship continues to blossom.
TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Bette & Joan Horror”
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Later in their careers, after their Hollywood heydays, legendary actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were unfortunately not given the sorts of plum roles they used to get when they were younger. But the pair had a career resurgence by giving the psychological horror/thriller genre a try with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), the first film on tonight’s double bill of horror classics introduced by actor/writer Mario Cantone. Directed by Robert Aldrich, the darkly humorous film is deliciously gothic and campy fun as it follo
