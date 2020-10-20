What to Watch 102520

Sunday, Oct. 25
Around the World in 80 Days
TCM, 2:15pm
Catch a Classic!
Back in the era when Hollywood regularly produced all-star comedies on an often epic scale, few of those movies came bigger than this 1956 Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel about English gentleman Phileas Fogg (David Niven), who wagers that he can circumnavigate the globe in a mere 80 days. Given that this story takes place in 1872, Fogg has set himself up for a herculean challenge, which he gladly takes, and he sets off on his trek with his trusty valet (portrayed by Cantinflas) on various modes of 19th-century transport, most famously a gas balloon. The incredibly fun film is truly epic, spanning the globe and running around three hours. But things move along quickly thanks to the crisp, Oscar-nominated direction by Michael Anderson; the colorful, Oscar-winning cinematography by Lionel Lindon; Victor Young’s Oscar-winning musical score (Young also composed the famous song “Around the World” for the film, but it somehow did not get an Oscar nod); and the delightful cast, which also includes Robert Newton and Shirley MacLaine in just her third feature film.
IndyCar Racing: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBC, 2:30pm Live
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season was supposed to begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Instead, the season will end there as IndyCar’s top driver of the year claims the title.
NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live
The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 takes place today at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the Texas 500.
Supermarket Sweep: “Trick-or-Treat!”
ABC, 8pm
Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they use their grocery shopping skills and knowledge for a chance to win $100,000.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs About the Devil”
AXS TV, 8pm
Could it be … Satan? Just in time for Halloween, this episode counts down the best songs about or featuring the devil.
Alaska: The Last Frontier
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Season Premiere!
In Season 10 of the docuseries, with a potentially explosive summer wildfire season on the horizon and a global pandemic reaching Alaska, the Kilcher family must work together to ensure that they can continue to survive and thrive on the homestead that Yule Kilcher established 80 years ago. With hunting off the homestead put on hold during the pandemic, Jane works to help fill the family’s freezer with fish and becomes the main provider of meat this summer. Eve plants a massive summer garden that is large enough to supply both the homestead and Homer’s food bank with fresh fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, August follows in his grandfather Yule’s footsteps as a filmmaker to document this unprecedented time on camera.
Chateau Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Margot (Merritt Patterson, Picture a Perfect Christmas), a world-famous pianist, returns to The Chateau at Christmastime to spend the holiday with her family and rediscover her passion for music.
Renovation, Inc.: “Shaky Promises”
HGTV, 8pm
Sarah makes a promise regarding the budget and timeline for a new client that Bryan isn’t sure they can deliver. A cold snap wreaks havoc on a
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!