What to Watch 103022

Sunday, Oct. 30

Happy Halloween-a-Thon Begins

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Starting early this morning and continuing into primetime tomorrow evening (Halloween night), Turner Classic Movies airs a nonstop lineup of classic horror movies. Today’s lineup, in order, features: Two on a Guillotine (1965), It! (1967), El Vampiro Negro (1953, part of Noir Alley), Cat People (1942), I Walked With a Zombie (1943), The Seventh Victim (1943), Return to Glennascaul (1953), Eye of the Devil (1966), Curse of the Demon (1958, aka Night of the Demon), Peeping Tom (1960), The Tenant (1976), Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922, Silent Sunday Night), Cronos (1993, TCM Imports) and Eyes Without a Face (1960, TCM Imports).

NFL Football

ESPN+ & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live

The Denver Broncos face the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium this morning, streaming exclusively on ESPN+. NBC’s Sunday Night Football has Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visiting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Spooky Classic TV Episodes Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 1pm

Plenty of spooky classic TV episodes are available on MeTV this afternoon and evening. Things begin on a more straight-up horror note with four hourlong episodes from the 1974-75 series Kolchak: The Night Stalker, starring Darren McGavin as reporter Carl Kolchak, who regularly finds himself investigating mysteries involving monsters and the supernatural. Later in the afternoon and evening there will be episodes of Full House, The Andy Griffith Show, Carol Burnett and Friends, and more.

Everyday Cooking

Magnolia Network, 2pm

New Series!

In this series, Samantha Seneviratne shares easy, flavorful recipes that anyone can make. In the premiere episode, Seneviratne talks pasta with Chef Allison Arevalo, owner of Pasta Louise in Brooklyn. She then shows pesto’s versatility with her simple and tasty version featuring broccoli, with roasted root vegetables over hearty greens rounding out the meal.

NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500

NBC, 2pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete for 500 laps around the short track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. After today’s race, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention and four will move on to next week’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When finances prevent her from completing her degree in forensic science, Gabby (Jessica Blackmore) drops out of school to become a crime scene cleaner. After a routine cleaning job uncovers a murder weapon the police overlooked, Gabby realizes that the wrong person is in jail. With the help of her neighbor, Riley (Jamie Roy), Gabby plays detective to hopefully stop another murder.

The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII”

FOX, 8pm

In the new Halloween special “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII,” Marge’s (voice of Julie Kavner) resentment takes monstrous form, Lisa

