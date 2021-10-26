What to Watch 103121

Sunday, Oct. 31
Ghost Hunters
discovery+
Sneak Peek!
This revival of one of the seminal ghost investigation series finds original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti, once again checking out haunted locations. Some familiar faces and special guests are promised in the all-new season. It begins today with this special Halloween sneak peek at the revival.
Happy Halloween Movie Marathon Concludes
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Happy Halloween! Turner Classic Movies’ weekend of horror movies continues all day long, with a lineup featuring, in order: Phantom of the Rue Morgue (1954), Macabre (1958), White Zombie (1932), Cat People (1942), The Leopard Man (1943), Mad Love (1935), Horror of Dracula (1958), The Pit and the Pendulum (1961), Curse of the Demon (1958) and Horror Hotel (aka City of the Dead, 1960). In primetime, Mario Cantone will introduce his last Classic Horror installment for the month; tonight’s theme is slasher movies, with a double feature of Psycho (1960) and Blow Out (1981). Very late tonight (early the morning of Nov. 1) the network will feature two creepy scary movie imports: Vampyr (1932), from Germany, and Häxan, a 1922 silent film from Sweden.
NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500
NBC, 2pm Live
NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete for 500 laps around the short track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. After today’s race, four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention and four will move on to next week’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
A Picture Perfect Wedding
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Wedding photographer Lindsey (Emily Tennant) gets her big opportunity when Josh (Tyler Johnston), a New York mogul’s son, asks her to shoot his sister’s wedding. Sparks fly as Josh and Lindsey prepare for the ceremony, and the pair begin to fall for each other. But as the big day arrives and the project finishes, do they go back to their old, separate lives, or will they follow their hearts?
The Equalizer: “The People Aren’t Ready”
CBS, 8pm
McCall (Queen Latifah) comes closer than ever to being captured when she races to prevent the murder of District Attorney Grafton (guest star Jennifer Ferrin) in the new episode “The People Aren’t Ready.”
Call the Midwife: “Episode 5”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
With Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) away on a refresher course, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) steps in to carry out home visits. Meanwhile, as the new pupil midwives settle in, an overly protective mother struggles to cope with her teenage daughter’s pregnancy and frustrates pupil midwife Nancy (Megan Cusack).
Lost City of the Monkey God
Science Channel, 8pm
Torrential rain, dense jungle, hazardous mountain terrain, poisonous reptiles, disease-carrying flies: In this special, explorer Steve Elkins and a scientific team go on a walk-in-the-park quest for the Lost City of the Monkey God, aka Ciudad Blanca, rumored to exist deep in the Honduran rainforest.
Ghost Adventures: “Confronting Darkness During Quarantine”
Travel Channel, 8pm
In this initial two-hour installment of a four-hour miniseries special (the second part airs later this evening), the crew begins their unpreceden
Related Media: