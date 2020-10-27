What to Watch 110120

Sunday, Nov. 1
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit “Let There Be Light” Marathon
USA Network, beginning at 9am
If setting the clocks back and the onset of more darkness has got you feeling down, this 14-hour SVUmarathon will show you the light — Judith Light, that is. Tune in to cure your daylight saving time blues with favorite episodes featuring everyone’s favorite bureau chief ADA-turned-judge Elizabeth Donnelly, played by Judith Light.
Mildred Pierce
TCM, 11:30am
Catch a Classic!
In her first starring role for Warner Bros. after leaving MGM, Joan Crawford won the only Oscar of her career, being named Best Actress for her title role in director Michael Curtiz’ 1945 film noir/melodrama based on James M. Cain’s novel. She plays a divorced mother who climbs from waitress to chain restaurateur in order to provide a good life for her children, only to face a fateful — and fatal — betrayal from her heartless and ungrateful eldest (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Ann Blyth). Among the iconic film’s other Oscar nominations were Best Picture, and another Best Supporting Actress nod, for Eve Arden.
NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500
NBC, 2pm Live
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 concludes today at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500. The Championship 4 field for next week’s Cup Series season finale will be set following today’s race.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Don’t miss home science experiments going awry, including a dog ruining a little girl’s air pressure hold test, influencer flubs and people scared by birds.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Iconic Political Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm
With politics on everyone’s mind ahead of the election just two days from now, this episode of the countdown series finds celebrities and experts from across the entertainment spectrum casting their votes for the best political songs of all time.
Pandora: “On a Night Like This”
The CW, 8pm
Xander (Oliver Dench) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) set out to save Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), who has gotten caught up in the high-stakes world of an intergalactic fight club. Meanwhile, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is on a mission for Osborn (Noah Huntley) to acquire intel from a beautiful Sumi princess who is about to get married, but finds herself falling for Jax.
The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”
FOX, 8pm
The new “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” Halloween episode features a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of animated movies and a ninth birthday Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) just can’t get over.
On the 12th Date of Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.” Stars Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.
Renovation, Inc.: “While the Client’s Away”
HGTV, 8pm
Bryan and Sarah troubleshoot a fireplace issue when a client goes out of town. The Baeumlers also start a unique multipurpose basement project.
The Christmas Aunt
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When Rebecca Miller (Keshia Knight Pulliam) returns home to Tennessee two weeks before C
