What to Watch 110622

Sunday, Nov. 6

Mrs. Miniver

TCM, 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Greer Garson gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance as Kay Miniver — an epitome of British resolve on England’s home front during the dark early days of World War II, whether she is comforting children in a bomb shelter or capturing an enemy parachutist — in this classic 1942 drama that confronts the terror of war while also striking a patriotic chord that surely lifted the spirits of audiences at the time of its premiere, and can still inspire today. The film won five other Oscars out of its 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Teresa Wright and Best Director for William Wyler.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NBC, 3pm Live

The four drivers eligible for the Cup Series season championship duel in the desert at Phoenix Raceway, with the best finisher among them claiming the title.

A Christmas Masquerade

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Rounding out UPtv’s initial weekend of holiday films is this romantic story. When Julieanne (Erin Agostino) is mistaken for her glamorous boss by a notoriously aloof businessman (David Lafontaine) at a masquerade ball, she continues the ruse over Christmas. Will she be able to find real love in the makeshift fairy tale world they’ve created?

Celebrity Jeopardy

ABC, 8pm

All jokes are put aside when comedians Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) and Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) are put to the ultimate test in the quarterfinal round six.

Family Law: “Baby Off Board”

The CW, 8pm

The lawyers are bewildered when a young couple begs them to reverse an adoption in the new episode “Baby Off Board.”

Love at the Christmas Contest

Great American Family, 8pm

Original Film!

For as long as she can remember, Angie’s (Samantha Cope) favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in the town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn’t feel much like celebrating ... until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree-decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in the town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town’s tree is the perfect way to honor her mom.

All Saints Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Grammy-winning R&B powerhouse Ledisi stars as Lisette, a famous singer about to head home for the holidays. There’s just one problem: The media mistakes a picture of Lisette with her producer ex (Roger Cross, Coroner) for an engagement photo, giving everyone, including her family, the wrong — or could it be right? — idea.

Well Suited for Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Fashion designer Rachel Rocca lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for one of the city’s most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone, for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and they find themselves falling in love. Stars Mercedes de la Zerda, Franco Lo Presti, Xavier Sotelo and Stephanie Herrera.

Lost Treasures of Egypt

Nat Geo, beginning at 8pm

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tuta

