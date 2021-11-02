 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to Watch 110721

What to Watch 110721

Sunday, Nov. 7

Father Christmas Is Back

Netflix

Original Film!

In this British comedy, four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor. Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox star.

 

NASCAR Cup Series: Championship 4

NBC, 3pm Live

The four remaining drivers eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series season championship duke it out at Phoenix Raceway, with the best finisher among them claiming the title.

 

Christmas With a Prince: The Royal Baby

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

This third movie in the Christmas With a Prince franchise helps kick off the network’s celebration of the holidays that will feature nine original movie premieres, two cable premiere movies and a brand-new series between now and Christmas Eve. In The Royal Baby, Princess Tasha (Kaitlyn Leeb) and Prince Alec (Nick Hounslow) are happily married, expecting their first child and settling into their lives as royals. But a complication during a royal tour finds the couple having to scramble back to San Saraze before their little royal blessing arrives.

 

The Equalizer: “Followers”

CBS, 8pm

McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired by an online group of true-crime enthusiasts to find the anonymous stalker of an unsuspecting New York City woman before he kills her in the new episode “Followers.”

 

The Simpsons: “A Serious Flanders”

FOX, 8pm

In “A Serious Flanders,” the first of a new two-part episode, a ruthless debt collector comes to Springfield to target Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer). The guest voice cast features Chris O’Dowd, Brian Cox, Cristin Milioti, Joe Mantegna, Jessica Paré and Timothy Olyphant.

 

A Christmas Treasure

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career. Stars Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier.

 

Yellowstone

Paramount Network, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Two back-to-back episodes kick off the highly anticipated Season 4. The series chronicles the Montana-based Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest cattle ranch in the nation amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly join the cast this season.

 

Call the Midwife: “Episode Six”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) help a mother-to-be who refuses medical care.

 

Lost Tombs of the Maya

Science Channel, 8pm

This two-hour special follows a team using the latest technology to search for clues to what caused the Maya to abandon their cities in the 9th century A.D. Was it a climate disaster or human activity that ultimately caused their collapse? The program will also look at the technology used to scan a temple in which the experts believe the tomb of Copan’s 15th king is hidden. There will also be an exploration of the Maya’s unique burial practices, with researchers uncovering what they think was a gro

Related Media:

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News