What to Watch 110721

Sunday, Nov. 7
Father Christmas Is Back
Netflix
Original Film!
In this British comedy, four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor. Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer and Nathalie Cox star.
NASCAR Cup Series: Championship 4
NBC, 3pm Live
The four remaining drivers eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series season championship duke it out at Phoenix Raceway, with the best finisher among them claiming the title.
Christmas With a Prince: The Royal Baby
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
This third movie in the Christmas With a Prince franchise helps kick off the network’s celebration of the holidays that will feature nine original movie premieres, two cable premiere movies and a brand-new series between now and Christmas Eve. In The Royal Baby, Princess Tasha (Kaitlyn Leeb) and Prince Alec (Nick Hounslow) are happily married, expecting their first child and settling into their lives as royals. But a complication during a royal tour finds the couple having to scramble back to San Saraze before their little royal blessing arrives.
The Equalizer: “Followers”
CBS, 8pm
McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired by an online group of true-crime enthusiasts to find the anonymous stalker of an unsuspecting New York City woman before he kills her in the new episode “Followers.”
The Simpsons: “A Serious Flanders”
FOX, 8pm
In “A Serious Flanders,” the first of a new two-part episode, a ruthless debt collector comes to Springfield to target Flanders (voice of Harry Shearer). The guest voice cast features Chris O’Dowd, Brian Cox, Cristin Milioti, Joe Mantegna, Jessica Paré and Timothy Olyphant.
A Christmas Treasure
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career. Stars Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier.
Yellowstone
Paramount Network, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Two back-to-back episodes kick off the highly anticipated Season 4. The series chronicles the Montana-based Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest cattle ranch in the nation amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect. The ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly join the cast this season.
Call the Midwife: “Episode Six”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) help a mother-to-be who refuses medical care.
Lost Tombs of the Maya
Science Channel, 8pm
This two-hour special follows a team using the latest technology to search for clues to what caused the Maya to abandon their cities in the 9th century A.D. Was it a climate disaster or human activity that ultimately caused their collapse? The program will also look at the technology used to scan a temple in which the experts believe the tomb of Copan’s 15th king is hidden. There will also be an exploration of the Maya’s unique burial practices, with researchers uncovering what they think was a gro
