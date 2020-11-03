What to Watch 110820

Sunday, Nov. 8
NASCAR Cup Series: Championship 4
NBC, 3pm Live
The four remaining drivers eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series season championship duke it out at Phoenix Raceway, with the best finisher among them claiming the title.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Music Power Couples”
AXS TV, 8pm
It’s a star-studded date night as this episode of the countdown series looks at the greatest couples in music history.
Pandora: “Pay in Blood”
The CW, 8pm
Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) help defend a mining colony in the Outer Rim that is under constant siege from Sumi Pirates. Meanwhile, back at the Academy, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is recruited by Osborn (Noah Huntley) for a secret mission.
The Simpsons: “The 7 Beer Itch”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “The 7 Beer Itch,” Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) falls under the spell of a British femme fatale (guest voice of Olivia Colman).
Christmas With the Darlings
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
When an assistant (Katrina Law, Arrow) gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the charming younger brother (Carlo Marks, Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday) of her wealthy boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas.
Renovation, Inc.: “A Helping Hand”
HGTV, 8pm
Bryan and Sarah finish one of their biggest renovations to date, and Sarah brings her daughter Charlotte to help at one of their sites where they get a surprise visit from the client.
A Very Charming Christmas Town
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
City girl and travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang (Natalie Hall) goes to the little town of Solvang for her next holiday vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. There, an unlikely pairing with a local community coordinator (Jon Prescott) presents all sorts of mixed feelings.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm
As Maggie continues to seek amends with her neighbors, she makes a horrifying discovery in a confrontation with Roxanna. Gambling debts plague Alex, and the community’s continued pressure on Peter threatens his job and family.
Remake & Original
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s back-to-back lineup of two films spotlights first a remake, and then the original film on which it was based. The remake is The Shakiest Gun in the West(1968), a comedy/Western starring Don Knotts as cowardly city-slicker dentist Dr. Jesse W. Heywood, who moves to a frontier town to practice his profession. While there, he inadvertently (and wrongly) develops a reputation as a fierce gunfighter, leading him into increasingly dangerous (and funny) situations and showdowns. This film was a remake of tonight’s second movie, The Paleface(1948), which has a similar premise and stars Bob Hope as traveling dentist Peter “Painless” Potter and Jane Russell as Calamity Jane. Here, Hope also memorably performs the Oscar-winning song “Buttons and Bows.”
Rock Legends: “Soul R&B”
AXS TV, 8:30pm
Soul/R&B icons Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Four Tops and Jimmy Ruffin are the subjects of tonight’s episode.
NCIS: Los Angeles
