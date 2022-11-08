What to Watch 111322

Sunday, Nov. 13

The Dog Games: World Pup 2022

discovery+

In this special, five amateur canine coaches and their dogs aim to score a hat trick in three categories — tricks, freestyle moves and agility — to win a cash prize for their chosen animal charity. Soccer star Cobi Jones subs in as guest judge.

Tulsa King

Paramount+

New Series!

Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) created this drama starring Sylvester Stallone as New York Mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, may as well be another planet. The cast also features Dana Delany, Andrea Savage, Max Casella and Martin Starr. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

NFL Football

NFL Network & NBC, beginning at 9:30am Live

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at Allianz Arena in Munich on NFL Network. In primetime on NBC, the L.A. Chargers are at the San Francisco 49ers.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

MOVIES!, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Directed by Robert Aldrich, this darkly humorous and horrific 1962 cult classic is deliciously gothic and campy fun as it follows an aging former child star (Best Actress Oscar nominee Bette Davis) who torments her paraplegic sister (Joan Crawford), a former movie star, in an old Hollywood mansion. The success of the film opened up doors for these and other actresses to star in subsequent similar types of psychological thrillers led by older women. Among its other Oscar nominations were for Ernest Haller’s terrific black-and-white cinematography, and for costar Victor Buono as Best Supporting Actor.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

On an all-new episode, it’s kids who don’t understand old technology: A teen who doesn’t know how to insert a letter into a public mailbox, and two kids who try to figure out what a telephone jack is. Meanwhile, it’s a whodunit scenario when twins blame each other for flooding a bathroom.

NHL Hockey: Washington at Tampa Bay

ESPN, 7pm Live

Alex Ovechkin leads the Washington Capitals against Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Picture of Christmas

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

An aspiring storybook illustrator in Manhattan (Chelsea Hobbs) returns home after inheriting her grandmother’s Christmas tree farm. Inspired by the magic of Christmas and the farm’s handsome caretaker (Giles Panton), she is reminded of the things she once wanted in life.

The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season

AMC, 7:50pm

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the final season of AMC’s hit series The Walking Dead. Cast and crew reflect on the series and how they worked together to bring this iconic show to an epic conclusion. Immediately following is the second to the last episode ever.

The Equalizer: “Blowback”

CBS, 8pm

Vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) must ensure that a smuggler being held by the CIA is transferred quickly and safely to a secure debriefing site to speak with a high-level agent (Donal Logue, Gotham).

Family Law: “Three’s Company

