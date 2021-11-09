What to Watch 111421

Sunday, Nov. 14
Mayor of Kingstown
Paramount+; series premiere simulcast on Paramount Network at 9pm
New Series!
“There’s a lot of things that define Mike McLusky,” says Mayor of Kingstown star/executive producer Jeremy Renner of his character in the series. “And it all starts with the family. It will always start with the family.” The McLusky family is the focus of this 10-episode drama from Yellowstone cocreator Taylor Sheridan. The clan are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at the McLuskys’ attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series costars Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest and series cocreator Hugh Dillon, who also stars in Sheridan’s Yellowstone. And Yellowstone will serve as a launching pad for this series; Paramount Network will simulcast the Kingstown series premiere on Nov. 14 following a new episode of the former series. New episodes are available Sundays on Paramount+.
Snowed in for Christmas
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Young au pair Kaley (Kayla Wallace) finds herself unable to return home for the holidays when a snowstorm derails her plans. In spite of her own disappointment, she is determined to teach the girls she watches — alongside their charming uncle (Jeremy Guilbaut) — the magic of Christmas. Will this series of events lead to a perfect holiday?
The Top Ten Revealed: “Sax-y Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm
A soulful night of “Sax-y Songs” on the countdown series has us rooting for George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” and Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street.” If only Jon Hamm’s shirtless, oiled-up Sergio from Saturday Night Live could be gyrating at No. 1!
The Simpsons: “A Serious Flanders (Part 2)”
FOX, 8pm
Things for Ned and Homer (voices of Harry Shearer and Dan Castellaneta) get worse in the conclusion of the two-part prestige crime thriller “A Serious Flanders.”
Call the Midwife
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Season Finale!
In the Season 10 finale, Nonnatus House struggles to come to terms with Nancy’s (Megan Cusack) revelation.
Lost Cities of the Trojans
Science Channel, 8pm
For centuries, the Trojan War was dismissed as myth. Now, new evidence reveals more about this notorious tale. In Turkey, investigators have unlocked new secrets about the past as they excavate ruins of a city that some believe could be Troy itself. Did the war really take place at this spot? And could the Trojan horse myth be based on a real event? This special will also travel to Amsterdam, where archaeologists reexamine the pioneering work of early explorers, and to Greece, where a team of archaeologists have discovered the remains of a wealthy town that could be linked to the famous story.
Sunday Night Sex Comedies
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
It’s time for another double feature of famous 1950s/’60s romantic/sex comedies on Turner Classic Movies, and this evening’s lineup begins with one of the most famous: 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. Directed by Billy Wilder and led by Marilyn Monroe (and featuring the iconic image of her white dress billowing up from the rush of a passing train while she’s standi
