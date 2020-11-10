What to Watch 111520

Sunday, Nov. 15
The Crown
Netflix
Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of the drama about the British royal family, as the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As tensions rise between the queen and Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairy tale to unite the British people. Behind closed doors, however, the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
Golf: The Masters: Final Round
CBS, 10am Live
Who will be awarded the green jacket and claim a piece of golf history at the 2020 Masters? Find out as CBS airs final-round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Influential Hip Hop Artists”
AXS TV, 8pm
It’s a rap battle for the ages as this episode of the countdown series pits hip-hop artists against each other to see who makes the top of the list.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Picking Sides”
Bravo, 8pm
The ladies play a prank on Wendy that leaves her screaming. Gizelle struggles with keeping Juan’s impending proposal to herself. Meanwhile, Karen surprises the group with very personal details about her marriage. Ashley shocks Gizelle and Robyn with the news that she wrote a witness statement in defense of Monique.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “War Crimes”
CBS, 8pm
The NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness in the trial of a chief petty officer in the new episode “War Crimes.”
The Simpsons: “Podcast News”
FOX, 8pm
David X. Cohen, who wrote several of the all-time great episodes of The Simpsonsin the 1990s, returns to pen the new episode “Podcast News,” in which Grampa Simpson (voice of Dan Castellaneta) is accused of a crime.
A Timeless Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Charles Whitley (Ryan Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Erin Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st-century Christmas.
Renovation, Inc.: “Battling the Elements”
HGTV, 8pm
Winter weather affects a project's timeline and budget as the construction team rallies to get the outdoor structure finished. Then, Bryan and Sarah finish a home gym and basement for a young family.
The Christmas Edition
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Marie Osmond stars in this drama along with Carly Hughes, who plays an up-and-coming journalist who takes over running a small-town newspaper in Alaska. Using a series of Christmas articles, she’s able to quickly return the newspaper to profitability, and soon falls in love … both with her new home and the handsome son of the paper’s former owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the paper for herself, she will need a Christmas miracle to save it.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm
Devastated Maggie heads to the local pub to obtain a room, only to face another townsperson wronged by radio-gate. Becka and Maggie share a rare moment, putting things into perspective for Maggie. Ka
