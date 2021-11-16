 Skip to main content
What to Watch 112121

Sunday, Nov. 21

The Mating Game

discovery+

New Series!

Sir David Attenborough narrates this five-part natural history series from the team behind A Perfect Planet. It explores the most intimate details of life from every corner of the globe to reveal how animals overcome the challenges of their worlds to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy. The series launches today with the first two episodes, with subsequent new episodes dropping on Sundays.

 

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

This week’s episode features hilarious pranks including kids who are tricked into thinking frozen mashed potatoes and beans are ice cream, and poorly executed magic tricks.

 

Christmas on 5th Avenue

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Eve (Kathryn Davis), a Christmas-loving professional wish granter, takes on the task of decorating the high-end condo for a reclusive writer (Olivier Renaud) who is spending the holidays out of town. But when the handsome scribe turns out to be home for the holidays after all, Eve will have to pull out all her tricks to make him fall in love with Christmas all over again — and maybe find romance along the way.

 

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

PBS, 7:30pm (WTTW Chicago, 6:30pm)

This Emmy-winning 1973 animated Peanuts favorite is as much a tradition as Lucy holding a football and then yanking it away just as Charlie Brown is about to kick it, as seen in the famous scene that opens this special. When Peppermint Patty invites herself, Marcie and Franklin over to Charlie Brown’s house for a Thanksgiving dinner he had not been planning, Linus enlists the help of Snoopy and Woodstock to whip up a meal for the gang. This and other Peanuts holiday specials are also available to stream year-round exclusively on Apple TV+.

 

2021 American Music Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

The festivities will once again be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, though the host and nominees have yet to be announced.

 

Who Is Christmas Eve?

Bounce, 8pm

Original Film!

Eve Simmons (Paige Hurd) was abandoned as an infant on the steps of a church 30 years ago on Christmas Eve. Now, struggling to move forward with her life, she embarks on a search to uncover the mystery of her birth with the help of her boyfriend, Curtis (Romeo Miller), and famed investigative genealogist Pam Slaton (Juliana Harkavy). Slaton is a producer on the movie, which is inspired by actual events from her real-life cases.

 

The Simpsons: “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire”

FOX, 8pm

Smithers (voice of Harry Shearer) finds true love with a famous fashion designer (voiced by guest star Victor Garber), but will his new relationship destroy Springfield? Christine Baranski and Christian Siriano also provide guest voices in the new episode “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire.”

 

The Equalizer: “Shooter”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Shooter,” McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired to find a sniper who is on a killing spree and seemingly selecting victims at random.

 

A Kiss Before Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When nice guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same — he’s not married to his wife, Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to recla

