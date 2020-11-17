What to Watch 112220

Sunday, Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Netflix
Original Film!
Rich and miserly Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Dolly Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart. Also starring Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams, the film is directed and choreographed by award winner Debbie Allen, and features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, who is also an executive producer.
Snapped: “Dana Flynn”
Oxygen, 6pm
The true-crime series’ 500th episode, on the 1992 murder of Randy Sheridan, is preceded by its unaired pilot.
2020 American Music Awards
ABC, 8pm Live
This year’s broadcast will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Grunge Bands”
AXS TV, 8pm
Travel back to the ’90s as this flannel-clad episode counts down the best grunge bands.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Angry Karen”
CBS, 8pm
Sam (LL Cool J) meets with an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret in the new episode “Angry Karen.”
The Simpsons: “Three Dreams Denied”
FOX, 8pm
Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) becomes a voice-over actor, Comic Book Guy (voice of Hank Azaria) is humiliated at Comic-Con and Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) is set up for a fall in the new episode “Three Dreams Denied.”
The Christmas House
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Treat Williams) have summoned their two grown sons — TV star Mike Mitchell (Robert Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Jonathan Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to re-create the Christmas house will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ana Ayora), his high school sweetheart.
Renovation, Inc.: “Total Satisfaction”
HGTV, 8pm
As the final deadline looms for their largest project, Bryan and Sarah face the impact of construction delays. Once the hurdles are cleared, they reveal one of their best renovations so far to a thrilled couple.
Homemade Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Every year, Megan, an ambitious young woman, uses the weeks leading up to Christmas to become the ultimate holiday freelance assistant for hire, helping with any Christmas-related tasks for extra income. But when the opportunity arrives to save a Christmas party and dazzle her crush, she must choose between the man of her aspirations and Mr. Right. Stars Michelle Argyris and Travis Nelson.
The Trouble With Maggie Cole
PBS, 8pm
Series Finale!
It’s the day of the village celebrations, but not everyone is
