What to Watch 112722

Sunday, Nov. 27

Written in the Stars

discovery+

New Series!

This dating reality series puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers. Twelve single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece and learn that astrologers Colin Bedell, Michele Knight and Francesca Oddie have matched them with someone else in the group using just their birth charts. Will they find love as they get to know each other?

Grand Hotel

TCM, 6am

Catch a Classic!

“People come. People go. Nothing ever happens,” one world-weary patron (Lewis Stone) of Berlin’s finest hotel comments in this legendary 1932 drama. But movie audiences knew (and still know) better. In what is indeed a grand showcase for the allure and style of classic filmmaking, and a production that set the stage for all “star-studded” big-screen teamings of popular actors to come, filmgoers were witnessing the glorious comings, goings and intersecting stories of a blindingly bright array of stars that was billed not entirely hyperbolically as “the greatest cast ever assembled.” Ruined aristocrat John Barrymore. Terminally ill clerk Lionel Barrymore. Ruthless tycoon Wallace Beery. Scheming stenographer Joan Crawford. And disillusioned ballerina Greta Garbo, who made film history when she uttered, “I want to be alone.” Putting them all together was a masterstroke whose success fostered similar star-packed extravaganzas and helped net the film a Best Picture Oscar.

Classic TV Holiday Episodes Marathon

MeTV, beginning at 12pm

Enjoy eight hours of Christmas episodes from beloved sitcoms: The Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction, Green Acres, Gilligan’s Island, Mama’s Family, Full House, The Andy Griffith Show and M*A*S*H.

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Hallmark Channel, 6pm

Original Film!

Taking over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company, Annie must also turn amateur sleuth when Grandma’s prized secret recipe is stolen. As she searches for the culprit, Annie enlists local baker Sam to help her re-create the tasty treat and save the family business. Could they also be stirring up love? Rachel Boston (SEAL Team) and Victor Webster (Chesapeake Shores) star.

The Equalizer: “Paradise Lost”

CBS, 8pm

All hail the queens. See two Grammy winners in one hour when Kelly Rowland guest-stars as a superstar singer who receives a fan letter so terrifying she decides to retire. Her security head (Sullivan Jones) hires Robyn (Queen Latifah) and crew to find the offender.

’Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen

CNN, 8pm

Tom Hanks is an executive producer of this two-hour celebration of beloved holiday films and television specials. Featuring decades of rich archival footage and lively interviews with notable celebrities, directors, producers, film critics, historians and pop culture experts, the program unwraps the most memorable and festive moments onscreen, and explores why these projects continue to delight audiences, no matter what age.

Welcome to Flatch: “Flatchural Disaster”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Flatchural Disaster” airing on a special night, Flatch spins out of control when a tornado makes its way through the town.

