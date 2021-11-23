What to Watch 112821

Sunday, Nov. 28
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
AMC+
Series Finale!
Airing a week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC network is “The Last Light,” the second season — and series — finale of this Walking Dead spinoff. The remaining members of the group fight back enemies, both living and dead, on their quest to save the future.
Elves
Netflix
New Series!
This six-episode Danish series comes from the creators of The Rain. A family of four hoping to reconnect over Christmas travels to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be elves — real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.
2021 Soul Train Awards
BET & BET Her, 8pm
The annual event honoring the best in R&B, gospel, adult urban contemporary and soul music returns. H.E.R. leads this year’s nominees with eight nominations, followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown with six nods apiece. Celebrating 50 years of the Soul Train legacy, the ceremony airs from the world-famous Apollo Theater for the first time this year. Along with announcing winners across various categories, the Soul Train Awards will also honor Maxwell with the Legend award, and Ashanti with the Lady of Soul honor. Those two artists will also be among tonight’s performers, along with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye.
One Last Time: An Evening With Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
CBS, 8pm
Filmed over two nights in August at Radio City Music Hall, this hourlong concert special features legendary crooner Tony Bennett reuniting with friend and collaborator Lady Gaga for a musical celebration in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday.
The Waltons’ Homecoming
The CW, 8pm
Original Film!
Set in 1933, the story is told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family. Secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. This looks to be the first Christmas without John Sr., but when Olivia receives a letter that he is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy — a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.
Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday
Food Network, 8pm
New Series!
Cake kings Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman lead two teams of bakers in a battle for seasonal supremacy. A Charlie Brown Christmas inspires Task No. 1!
The Simpsons: “Mothers and Other Strangers”
FOX, 8pm
The new episode “Mothers and Other Strangers” flashes back to a time when teenage Homer and Grampa (both voiced by Dan Castellaneta) took a road trip to ease their sorrow over the loss of Mona (voice of returning guest star Glenn Close).
Christmas Is You
GAC Family, 8pm
