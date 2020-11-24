What to Watch 112920

What to Watch 11/29
Sunday, Nov. 29
Disney Prep & Landing
ABC, 7pm
Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn’t receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?
Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice
ABC, 7:30pm
The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.
The Top Ten Revealed: “More Songs Named After Women”
AXS TV, 8pm
Rock music has been filled with ballads and odes to women, with more than enough material for this countdown series to fill another episode devoted to songs named after women.
2020 Soul Train Awards
BET/BET Her/VH1/MTV2, 8pm; pre-show 7pm
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return as third-time hosts and coproducers of this event that celebrates the best of soul, R&B and hip-hop. H.E.R. leads this year’s nominations with eight, followed by Chris Brown with seven, and Beyoncé and Young Thug with six each.
Empires of New York
CNBC, 8pm
New Series!
This limited docuseries narrated by Paul Giamatti (Billions) is set amid the grit, greed and glory of 1980s New York and follows five titans of that era — Donald Trump, Ivan Boesky, Leona Helmsley, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani — who shared a singular trait: the insatiable need to win at all costs. Tonight’s combined, two-episode series premiere encompasses the years 1980-85. Subsequent installments of the six-part series will be hourlong.
Pandora: “Tell Me That It Isn’t True”
The CW, 8pm
Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Jett (Akshay Kumar) finally return to Earth, only to find it completely devoid of life with the exception being a mysterious and amnesic Jax (Priscilla Quintana); now they will need to work together to unravel the strange mysteries of this surreal world.
Holiday Wars: “Critter Christmas”
Food Network, 8pm
Host Raven-Symoné asks the four remaining teams of cake and sugar artists to create the most over-the-top, crazy visions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom. Shinmin Li and Erin Acevedo judge these wild critter holiday parties.
The Simpsons: “The Road to Cincinnati”
FOX, 8pm
Odd couple Principal Skinner (voice of Harry Shearer) and Superintendent Chalmers (voice of Hank Azaria) embark on an 800-mile car ride to Cincinnati to attend an administrator’s convention in the new episode “The Road
