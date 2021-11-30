What to Watch 120521

Sunday, Dec. 5
Grace Notes
BYUtv, 12pm
Grace Notes is an unscripted series featuring performances and interviews with artists who are uplifted and changed by music. This special holiday episode will feature songs such as “Breath of Heaven,” “O Holy Night,” “Welcome to Our World” and “We Three Kings,” and performances by artists including Amy Grant, Michelle T. Williams, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Ben Rector, Lecrae, Natalie Grant, Colton Dixon, Ellie Holcomb, Sidewalk Prophets, Jamie Grace, Unspoken, Kierra Sheard, Michael McLean and more.
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live
The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl playoff semifinal matchups for New Year’s Eve are revealed with the release of the selection committee’s final rankings.
The Bishop’s Wife
TCM, 6pm
Catch a Classic!
This delightful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1947 holiday comedy/fantasy stars Cary Grant as Dudley, a suave angel sent to Earth to come to the aid of young bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven). But is Dudley there to help Henry raise money for the construction of a new cathedral or to smooth over the clergyman’s relationship with his loving, but neglected, wife Julia (Loretta Young)? Monty Woolley and James Gleason also star.
Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20
ABC, 7pm
Sixty years after the original Oscar winner, director Steven Spielberg and costar Rita Moreno talk about the upcoming singing, dancing retelling of the famed Romeo and Juliet tale set in 1950s New York City, with Ansel Elgort as star-crossed lover Tony, opposite Rachel Zegler’s Maria.
Christmas Under the Stars: “Pentatonix”
BYUtv, 7pm
Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix celebrates the season with a mix of big performance numbers and intimate, cinematic musical moments. This special features beloved classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” “The First Noel” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” as well as songs from the group’s new holiday album, Evergreen, which was released in late October.
A Furry Little Christmas
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A big-city veterinarian falls for a small-town doctor when he sets out to re-create a New York City Christmas in her Vermont hometown.
Doctor Who
BBC America, 8pm
Season Finale!
The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) winds down her time in the TARDIS as the six-part Doctor Who: Flux season comes to an end with tonight’s episode. BBC America will air three Doctor Who specials in 2022 as part of the BBC’s centenary celebration: a holiday special on New Year’s Day, another installment in the spring and a feature-length special in the fall that will include the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration.
NFL Football: New England at Buffalo
ESPN, 8pm Live
In a Monday Night Football game with potential playoff implications in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots duel with Josh Allen and the Bills at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
A Lot Like Christmas
GAC Family, 8pm
Original Film!
Jessica Roberts (Maggie Lawson) owns the most popular Christmas tree lot in the picturesque New E
Related Media: