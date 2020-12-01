What to Watch 120620

What to Watch 12/06/20
Sunday, Dec. 6
AFV
ABC, 7pm
It’s a special holiday episode of AFVfeaturing a little girl’s hilarious reaction to getting a new puppy for Christmas; a dog with wrapping paper stuck to its mouth, proving he was the culprit who unwrapped a gift under the tree; and with funny prank videos.
Christmas on the Range
UPtv, 7pm
All Kendall Riley (Erin Cahill) wants for the holidays is to save her family’s ranch, but her longtime rival, small-town scrooge Brick McCree (A Martinez), has other plans in mind. When Brick’s son, Clint (Nicholas Gonzalez), comes back to town, he is immediately drawn to Kendall and offers a helping hand. As a romance starts to blossom, Kendall’s farm is sabotaged, leaving her to wonder about Clint’s true intentions. The film also stars Lindsay Wagner.
Supermarket Sweep: “Collision on Aisle Seven!”
ABC, 8pm
Clean up on all aisles! Shoppers are sweeping away the competition on this all-new episode, hosted by Leslie Jones. Back-to-back games follow three teams of two competing at the chance for $100,000.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Movie Soundtracks of the ‘90s”
AXS TV, 8pm
Find out which movie soundtracks of the 1990s are the best according to rock experts like Robert Mason, Sebastian Bach and others.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Bravo, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore return this season. Joining the ladies for Season 13 is new housewife Drew Sidora, who steps onto the scene as a triple threat — actor, singer and housewife. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam return as friends of the cast, along with new friend LaToya Ali.
Empires of New York: “1985-86: Image Is Everything”
CNBC, 8pm
By the mid 1980s, five larger-than-life New Yorkers — Donald Trump, Ivan Boesky, Leona Helmsley, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani — are starting to change the way we think about power and success. They’re bragging about their victories, showing off their wealth and openly targeting their enemies. With tabloid journalism on the rise, the media can’t get enough of the show. Who cares that many of them are spinning lies? TV and print outlets put them on a pedestal, and America buys into their story hook, line and sinker. But as all five titans will soon learn, too much exposure can burn.
Pandora: “All Along the Watchtower”
The CW, 8pm
As the Galaxy sits on the brink of war, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team must unite all the races of the Galaxy in the hopes of preventing their destruction. Meanwhile, Osborn (Noah Huntley) grapples with the ghosts of his past.
The Simpsons: “Sorry Not Sorry”
FOX, 8pm
Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) learns a lesson after she calls her teacher, Ms. Hoover (voice of Maggie Roswell), a hack and refuses to apologize in the new episode “Sorry Not Sorry.”
Christmas She Wrote
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Original Film!
When Kayleigh (Danica McKellar), a romance writer, has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh gets an unexpected visit from the man (Dylan Neal) who canceled her column and who now fights not only to bring her back to the publisher but also for her heart.
Christmas Ever After
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!